Most people are pedestrians at some point, even if they don't live in a city where car ownership isn't necessary. From the country's sprawling suburbs to the most rural locales, you can find people strolling on sidewalks and crossing parking lots, children walking to school or heading to friends' homes, and joggers out for a run.

In 2020, 6,516 pedestrians died in the U.S., and an estimated 55,000 more were injured; a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash every 81 minutes on average. While incidents since 2019 involving firearms have become the leading cause of death among children in the U.S., for the preceding 20 years, motor vehicle crashes led by a significant margin. However, in traffic collisions where children are pedestrians, the death rate is lower than for other age groups.

SUVs and pickup trucks account for slightly more pedestrian deaths than cars, according to an analysis of pedestrian crashes. While pedestrian impacts from cars are more likely to result in injury, SUVs disproportionately account for more pedestrian deaths. Data from this analysis suggests that the more significant danger from SUVs to pedestrians in these accidents is the person's potential impact with the front of SUV vehicles—the headlights, grill, and bumper.

In all, pedestrian fatalities resulting from traffic collisions have risen 59% since 2009 and now account for 17% of all crash-related fatalities. This alarming fact leaves no state unscathed, but some states are deadlier than others. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, Elk and Elk Co. ranked the most deadly states for pedestrians from vehicle crashes in 2020. The fatality rate per 100,000 people determined state rankings.