 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child sex crimes case against Hillpoint man dismissed after his death

Child sex crimes case against Hillpoint man dismissed after his death

{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only

A sign is seen inside the front entrance of the Sauk County Courthouse.

 BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock on Thursday dismissed the case against a Hillpoint man who died after recently being charged with sex crimes against a child.

042121-bara-news-trafficking1

Crary

Gerald K. Crary, 69, faced a maximum prison sentence of 116 years for felony counts of trafficking a child, possession of child pornography, soliciting a child, child enticement and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion for dismissal due to Crary’s death Monday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News