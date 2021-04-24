Child sex crimes case against Hillpoint man dismissed after his death

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock on Thursday dismissed the case against a Hillpoint man who died after recently being charged with sex crimes against a child.
Gerald K. Crary, 69, faced a maximum prison sentence of 116 years for felony counts of trafficking a child, possession of child pornography, soliciting a child, child enticement and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.
The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion for dismissal due to Crary’s death Monday.
