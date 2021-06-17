Children testify for father accused of killing mother in 1988 in Columbia County

They did both remember an aunt telling them that their father killed their mother. Avice did not believe it.

“I was there when we heard the gunshot,” she said.

Avice told the story of a car crash a few months before her mother’s death. They were returning from an ice skating event, and Avice fell asleep in the car. She woke up and saw flashing lights. Her mom was bent over her, with her mom’s head cocked at an angle, and blood was on her shorts. Avice remembers being at the hospital after riding in the ambulance while waiting for her dad to arrive and seeing her mom injured with a really red eye. Avice herself was OK.

Avice did not recall her mom’s mood, behavior or interactions changing after the car crash.

Avice said she walked into her mom’s room the night before her mom died. She recalled regularly sleeping with her mom in her mom’s room while her dad presumably would have been somewhere else.