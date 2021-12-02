Christmas tree sales brisk, prices higher

Christmas tree growers are experiencing some of their best sale years ever as families are rediscovering the joy of making a trip to a tree farm to pick out their Christmas tree.

Jack Meegan, of Christmas Valley Trees, in Baraboo, said his nearly 300-tree inventory last year sold out in three days. This year he expects to be done by this weekend.

He credits his sellout success to families coping with COVID-19 last year.

“I think it’s really families who want to do something together as a family, and after they’ve been cloistered in a tight situation for so long, they want to get out in a safe environment,” he said.

Families that established the tradition last year decided to continue it in 2021, said Meegan who has been the Christmas tree business since 1946.

Unlike businesses dealing with supply chain issues, Meegan sells pre-cut trees from his 15-acre property on Highway 33 west of the Hwy. 12 Baraboo bypass and brings in trees from a nearby 10-acre farm he used to own.

Mother Nature created a break in the supply chain for growers during a two-year drought in southern Wisconsin that began in 2012.

Connie and Dave Konkle, of Konkel Tree Farm, Sauk City, said they lost about 60% of their trees during the sustained drought creating a two-year gap in the availability of 10-to-12-foot trees.

“Those trees lost to the drought would be market height now and we’ve had to turn away customers who’ve come looking for taller trees,” Connie Konkle said.

The following year, growers overwhelmed tree nurseries buying up all the seedlings they could find.

The Konkles do have cut-your-own trees, seven to eight foot tall, and are open on weekends until Christmas Eve or by appointment.

They also had their best year in 2020, and may have sold “too many trees” selling off six footers that would be needed in the coming years, she said.

Greg Hann, of the Portage-based Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association, said the increase in tree sales predates the pandemic. He said it took off because the millennial generation took to the boom in the agricultural entertainment industry.

The public embraced the corn mazes and hayrides offered on farms in the fall and that interest continued later into the holiday season with more people looking to buy their tree from the grower, he said.

Staffing for tree growers wasn’t a problem last year because many restaurants closed and waitresses and cooks needed work. Now, they’re back to work and growers could use the help, said Hann, who produces about 6,500 wreathes at his Christmas Farm south of Madison.

The Konkles said they have experienced shortages of the most popular steel ring used in making wreaths but obtained a substitute size from their supplier. Hann said tree boughs are in short supply and he’s had to bring in some from neighboring states to fill his orders.

Other producers couldn’t get all the garland they normally have to decorate wreaths.

“But we’re largely a local economy and the money stays within the communities where we operate. Also, we don’t have material on board container ships waiting off the California coast,” he said.

Nationwide, Christmas tree supplies have been hurt by the scope of the wildfires that have burned a lot of fir trees in the Pacific Northwest and a disease that has halted the shipment of trees out of North Carolina, a big tree producing state, he said.

There are probably fewer trees brought to market in Wisconsin as the number of smaller growers have declined over the years. Just like the dairy industry, the Baby Boomers are retiring and the succeeding generations aren’t following them into the Christmas tree business, said Hann.

Prices are on the rise with many growers offering trees in the $85 to $90 range. Hann attributes that to wage inflation more than anything else.

“If you have to pay $15 to $20 per hour, the cost of the tree has to go up, too. Fertilizer costs went up this year, but it’s mainly the price of labor that’s been driving up tree prices,” he said.

