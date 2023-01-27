Chronic school absenteeism rose amid COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, report says

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have worsened chronic absenteeism in schools, especially in schools with a higher population of disadvantaged students, potentially worsening achievement gaps and mental health.

A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum details this trend and shows that the rate of chronic absenteeism jumped from 12.4% in 2016-17 to 16.1% in 2020-21, according to data available from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

And while the increase in chronic absenteeism happened statewide in 2021, some schools were affected more than others.

Specifically, there were higher rates of chronic absenteeism in school districts with higher populations of students of color, low-income students and students with disabilities.

“Most concerning, we find that absenteeism was highest in schools with large shares of students from low-income households and students of color — groups that already face challenges in school,” the report states.

Among the districts with absentee rates below 5% in 2021, collectively, 28.7% of their students were low-income, 18.8% of students were students of color and 12.4% were students with disabilities.

But for districts with absentee rates above 25%, collectively, 69.1% of their students were low-income, 62% were students of color and 17.9% were students with disabilities.

In Wisconsin, to be considered chronically absent, a student has to have missed at least 10% of possible school days in a single year.

But the pandemic added complexities to when a student is considered absent or not, especially in the 2020-21 school year, when there was a patchwork of online and in-person schooling happening around the state.

Districts may have had different policies about attendance when a student was at home isolating with COVID-19, and about what counted as present in an online classroom.

“Although the definition of chronic absenteeism remained consistent in 2021, the definition of an absence did not,” the report said. “Reported numbers of absences may be underestimates because districts had varying, and oftentimes less strict, or at least different, guidelines for taking attendance.”

Larger school districts and more urban districts faced higher rates of chronic absenteeism as well, and the five largest school districts in the state had a collective absentee rate of 31.8% in 2021, while all other districts had a collective rate of 12.6%.

The Madison School District, the second-largest in the state, had an absentee rate of 21.7% in 2020-21.

High schoolers have traditionally been the most chronically absent. But amid the pandemic, chronic absenteeism grew in all grade levels. Middle schoolers had the largest increase, rising from 11.7% to 16.7% in 2020-21.

This jump in absentee rates is due to both an increased number of students who are chronically absent, but also the drop in enrollment schools are seeing across the state, according to the report. While the number of chronically absent students rose by 23.9% from 2017 to 2019, enrollment dropped by 4.5%, likely causing a steeper increase in the percentage of chronically absent students.

Wisconsin’s rates are likely on par with what experts believe is happening at a national level, according to the report, though there’s no clear data on that quite yet.

A September 2022 study from nonprofit Attendance Works that the Wisconsin Policy Forum cites, states that the national absentee rate for 2021 may have been as high as one in three students, and that the number of chronically absent students may have doubled alongside the pandemic.

It’s not yet clear if the increase in 2020-21 was a one-time pandemic fluke, as DPI data for 2021-22 isn’t available yet.

Regardless, the report highlights how any increase in chronic absenteeism can affect educational achievement, mental health and challenges later on in life.

And if the trend does continue, schools may need to take action. More tutoring or summer school may need to be offered, and districts may need to turn to any leftover federal COVID relief funds they may have, or the state may need to give more funding to tackle these gaps, the report said.

“Wisconsin’s education leaders need to pay close attention to chronic absenteeism in the state, which negatively affects student achievement and which we find is the highest among student groups that already experience disadvantages,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said.

Photos: Madison students return to school