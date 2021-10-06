Circus World gets $500K grant to restore historic Ringlingville office in Baraboo

One of Baraboo’s historic Ringling Bros. Circus landmarks will be restored to its original use with the help of a $500,000 grant recently awarded to Circus World Museum.

The National Park Service, along with several partner organizations, conferred a Save America’s Treasures grant to Circus World for the restoration and preservation of the office built by the Ringling brothers in 1901 as part of their circus’ winter quarters on Water Street. It’s one of seven historic buildings that remain at Ringlingville under the stewardship of Circus World, which is part of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“It’s wonderful to know that proper restoration and conservation of those buildings will be taking place,” said Scott O’Donnell, Circus World director. “It’s an exciting first step for what we hope to be a complete restoration of Ringlingville in the years ahead.”

What looks today from the outside like a simple white house served as the epicenter of the Ringling Bros. Circus — “a business empire,” as O’Donnell put it — 120 years ago. Heated by steam and lit with electricity, it housed a consultation room and offices for each of the brothers, with Otto and Al on the first floor and Charles, Alf and Gus on the second floor, O’Donnell said. A brick vault on the east side of the structure held business records, which are now part of Circus World’s collection.

When the Ringlings left Baraboo in 1918, they still owned the Water Street properties and transformed the office into living space for a caretaker. It was later sold to a couple of different owners throughout the years who lived there or rented it out as a residential space, O’Donnell said. W.C. Fullmer Transfer Inc., a trucking company, owned it last before selling it and two neighboring buildings to Circus World in 1991 for $150,000, he said.

A tour of the building Friday showed the interior walls and ceilings layered with varying shades of paint and peeling wallpaper. Cracks veined across old plaster, which had sustained water damage and, in several places, crumbled onto the floor.

Wood laths peeked through surfaces throughout the building, from the entry hall wall to the archways between rooms and the sloped ceilings of the second floor. Newer wood boards reinforced its deteriorating structure, contrasting with the faded colors around them.

“This building is in the most dire condition of the original Ringlingville buildings, particularly on the inside,” O’Donnell said, noting the museum has done some work to mitigate problems over the years. Circus World has never opened it for visitors due to the condition.

The SAT grant will fund repairs to save the building “from irreparable damage,” stabilize its foundation and rectify “significant structural damage caused by water, mold, and age,” according to a Wisconsin Historical Society news release.

“Without swift action to save one of Circus World’s most historically significant buildings, a piece of circus history will be lost,” said Angela Titus, WHS assistant deputy director and chief program officer. “This grant funding helps cover repairs needed to preserve a rare American treasure so that future generations can experience Wisconsin’s unique circus legacy.”

State contributions and private donations will match the $500,000 grant, the release said. In total, the restoration is expected to cost about $1.5 million. O’Donnell said the work is tentatively scheduled for completion in 2024.

Isthmus Architecture of Madison — which previously worked on the Al. Ringling Theatre’s restoration — is in the process of conducting a Historic Structures Report for Ringlingville to provide a kind of blueprint for how exactly each building and the entire space looked when it was in use, O’Donnell said. That includes the topography, vegetation, architectural elements, paint colors and roofing materials at the time. “Really, from the soil up,” O’Donnell said.

In his opinion, the fact that the museum was in the process of getting an HSR helped it win the Save America’s Treasures grant.

The HSR, funded by private donations and expected to be completed by April, will guide the restoration process with the eventual goal of returning all seven buildings to their 1915 state, the year the last one — the camel house — was built. The other buildings are a ring barn, elephant house, two animal houses and a baggage horse barn.

“We’re blessed, because there’s lots of historic photographs of Water Street where you can sort of look at what it looks like today and easily overlay it into photographs from the late 1800s, 1900s,” O’Donnell said.

Yet, they don’t have interior photos of the office, the “holy grail” for the building restoration, he said. O’Donnell asks anyone with such photos, or interior photos from when it later served as a residence, to share them with Circus World.

“We’ve been canvassing in as many directions as we can … but we don’t have any photograph of record as yet,” he said. Circus World staff combed through its own collection, as well as every other major circus collection in the U.S. The most they’ve found are written descriptions of the interior from 1914 and 1905 Billboard magazine articles.

“If there’s any community that might have it lurking in an old family photo album, this might be the community,” he said. “If anybody has anything, boy, we’re sure interested in that.”

When the office is restored, the museum plans to open it in some way for visitors, possibly hosting small groups or tours because it lacks the capacity to hold hundreds at a time, O’Donnell said.

“By the time it’s done, this will be one of the most expensive houses in Baraboo,” he said.

