An unnamed organization in Madison was taken for about $2.4 million in 2020 through a complex wire fraud scheme that led to the indictment last month of a citizen of Ghana, who is charged with conspiracy to launder the proceeds of the scheme, federal authorities said.

Paul Williams Anti, 59, was arrested Monday at his home in the Bronx, New York, by agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to court documents from U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The indictment against Williams Anti was filed under seal in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on Feb. 27. According to records filed in federal court in New York, Williams Anti appeared in court on Tuesday, where he was ordered detained and sent to face charges in federal court in Madison.

No date for a court appearance for Williams Anti in Madison has been set yet.

According to an affidavit by Homeland Security investigator Nathan Cravatta, the FBI learned on Oct. 23, 2020, that the unnamed Madison-based organization had lost about $2.4 million through a business email compromise scheme.

The organization had paid vendor invoices, which had been altered, from Oct. 13-20, 2020, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit:

Employees of the Madison organization said that invoices are normally received from vendors by email.

A cybersecurity firm hired by the organization to investigate after the fraud was discovered found that settings to an employee’s email account had been changed without the employee knowing. Those changes caused any email containing the words “invoice,” “wire transfer” or “bank” to be automatically forwarded to a different email folder on the employee’s computer, where they were retrieved by the scammers.

The scammers then altered the amount and the payee bank account information on the invoices and sent the emails to another employee in the organization. That employee, seeing emails that appeared to be from a colleague, approved the invoices for payment and unwittingly had the organization’s bank wire funds to the scammer’s accounts.

Bank records showed that on Oct. 19, 2020, $605,200 was transferred to a Wells Fargo account in Bloomfield, Connecticut. The money was then quickly transferred out of the account using checks purportedly signed by the purported owner of the account.

The following day, nearly $500,000 was transferred to a Citizens Bank account in the same name. Those accounts were later found to be under Williams Anti’s control. Another $1.4 million was also transferred from the organization’s bank to other bank accounts not controlled by Williams Anti.

Transfers made

Investigators found that the person whose name was on the accounts had nothing to do with the scam, and was an elderly resident at an assisted living home in Connecticut where Williams Anti worked under an assumed name with the initials K.A., and that the K.A. name and another person’s name were used to open fraudulent bank accounts as well.

Two of the bank accounts had the same email address associated with them. Records from Google showed the email account was used to transfer smaller amounts of money, including to Ghana.

At one point, at the request of Small World Transfer, which facilitated the transfers, the sender provided an image of what was later found to be a fake Connecticut driver’s license. The real person whose name was on the account looked nothing like the person in the driver’s license photo, investigators found.

The email account also revealed that its user took many Uber rides to and from an assisted living facility in Connecticut where the patient whose name was used lived.

The facility’s director told investigators a postal worker had once remarked he found it odd that the resident received a lot of mail in other people’s names. Williams Anti, who was working there under the K.A. name, had claimed the mail was for members of his own family.

Facial analysis

K.A., investigators discovered, had given his employer a fraudulent Permanent Resident card, with a photo similar to the one in the fake Connecticut driver’s license.

Facial analysis by the FBI found that the photos on the cards were of Williams Anti, whose photo from his resident alien file appeared to match the photos in the fake driver’s license and fake resident card.

Investigators also found a Facebook profile for Williams Anti, whose photos there also appeared to match the fake identifications. In one of them, he is also wearing an identification badge from the company where he worked as K.A.

In another online email account that was under Williams Anti’s own name, investigators found images of numerous driver’s licenses and Social Security cards under the names of real people, but with Williams Anti’s photo.

A citizen of Ghana, Williams Anti has pending applications to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services to change his status, investigators found, and documents related to his petition were found in that email account.