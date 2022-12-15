Climate change: Madison's Satya Rhodes-Conway to lead U.S. mayors' coalition

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has been selected to lead a coalition of U.S. mayors working to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Climate Mayors announced Wednesday that Rhodes-Conway will replace Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as chair of the the bipartisan network of nearly 500 mayors dedicated to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions in their communities and pushing for federal and global action.

Rhodes-Conway was introduced at an online meeting of the group Wednesday where she highlighted the opportunity for cities to take advantage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act’s historic $369 billion in funding for clean energy.

“Climate is the defining issue of our time,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We will be working to make sure these investments benefit cities and their residents.”

Rhodes-Conway said her priorities include helping mayors connect with one another, as well as government and private sector partners, working with the federal government and building the organization’s membership and fundraising base.

“Climate Mayors is small but mighty as an organization,” she said. “We need to be even stronger yet.”

Rhodes-Conway was previously co-chair of Climate Mayors and also serves on the Environmental Protection Agency’s local government advisory committee.

Last year she testified before a Congressional committee on ways that the warming climate is already affecting Madison, including increased flooding, more frequent ice storms and freeze-thaw cycles that create potholes, as well as an increase in heat-related illness.

“Climate change is the defining challenge of our time. We must respond accordingly,” Rhodes-Conway testified. “We have less than a decade to make a difference.”

Scientists say humans need to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of this decade and cut them entirely by 2050 in order to limit the damage and deaths caused by climate change.

Madison has established a goal of eliminating community-wide carbon emissions by 2050, but Brookings Metro says Madison is among numerous U.S. cities that lack detailed strategies for achieving their goals and are limited by their ability to work outside their jurisdictions.

A September report by the Washington, D.C., think tank faulted the city’s 11-year-old Sustainability Plan, which does not reflect the current carbon reduction goals or lay out a path to get there.

The city is currently revising the plan to include more ambitious goals and actions. It’s not clear when a draft of the updated plan will be publicly available.

Last year the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy ranked Madison as the most-improved city in its annual clean energy scorecard, though the group pointed out the city is not on track to meet its goals.