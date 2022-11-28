Co-workers labeled Burlington school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

BURLINGTON — Before being publicly accused of molesting school children this spring, Daniel Powers was a respected teacher’s aide, but one whose conduct began raising red flags as early as 2017, records show.

Records released by the Burlington Area School District show that Powers worked several years without incident before co-workers at Dyer Elementary School started reporting feeling uneasy about his alleged behavior toward students.

One colleague even confronted Powers and offered a word of caution to the teacher’s aide: “Be careful, people are going to think you are a perv.”

Records obtained by The Journal Times under Wisconsin’s open records law also show that family members of four students have hired an attorney who has notified the school district of a possible civil lawsuit stemming from Powers’ alleged abuse of their children.

School Superintendent Stephen Plank and other administrators could not be reached for comment.

Powers’ defense attorney, Patrick Cafferty, declined to comment.

Powers, 57, of Spring Prairie, has been charged in Racine County Circuit Court with six felony counts of child sexual assault, five of them alleging repeated assaults on the same children. The charges state that he touched girls inappropriately at Dyer Elementary, including reaching under their clothing to touch their chest and thighs.

The defendant, who has pleaded not guilty, is free on bond and is due back in court Dec. 16.

Powers was fired after 14 years on the job April 19 — just before the criminal charges were announced — after parents lodged complaints against him and after school district officials investigated allegations that he had touched girls inappropriately.

Dyer Elementary, located at 201 S. Kendrick Ave., serves students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

A neighbor and longtime acquaintance, Chet Lininger, said he has never had any trouble with Powers, or has known him to behave inappropriately toward other people.

Lininger lives near Powers in Walworth County’s Town of Spring Prairie, and he once employed Powers as a farmhand not long before Powers took a job at the school district.

“He’s always been big-hearted,” Lininger said, “and always tried to help people.”

School district records, however, show that Powers was frequently the topic of discussion among co-workers at Dyer Elementary, often because of how they perceived his approach with students, especially girls.

In January 2020, special education teacher Melissa Miskell sent an email to Principal Scott Schimmel stating that Powers was neglecting students in her class because he was instead inviting outside girl students into the classroom to work with them.

“I am at a loss of what to do,” Miskell wrote.

School district records, including Schimmel’s employment file, do not show if the principal ever responded to Miskell’s email.

Shortly after Powers was charged, parents complained publicly that Schimmel had been lax in responding to concerns about the teacher’s aide. Burlington school officials put Schimmel on leave, and two months later accepted his resignation.

Schimmel could not be reached for comment.

Records show that Schimmel more than once directed Powers to stop touching students, but without taking any stronger action to intervene.

A school district report summarizing the circumstances surrounding Powers’ dismissal indicates that Schimmel’s admonitions had little effect in persuading the teacher’s aide to stop touching students.

“When asked why he continued after being told to stop,” the report said, “Mr. Powers made reference to his behavior as a habit.”

It was a much different atmosphere for Powers in 2008 when he first joined the staff at Dyer Elementary School.

Records show that then-Dyer Principal Joyce Uglow received glowing references for her teacher’s aide applicant. Uglow noted in the application records, “He comes highly recommended by those with whom he worked.”

According to his personnel file, Daniel Dwayne Powers graduated from a parochial high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He then spent two years at New Tribes Bible Institute, a school for prospective religious missionaries that has campuses in Waukesha and in Jackson, Michigan. Powers reported earning an associate’s degree in theology in 2002.

His employment history included stints as a school bus driver, a garbage truck driver and a farmhand.

Before being hired at Dyer Elementary, Powers spent one volunteering at Cooper Elementary School, working with third-grade students during the 2007-08 school year. Colleagues at Cooper Elementary wrote letters of recommendation, praising his attentive work with students, so much so that students were drawn to him.

“The students responded positively to his help,” teacher Holly MacVeagh wrote. “And they would seek him out.”

His job application included a section on valuable life experiences. Powers wrote about assessing the good traits and bad traits of his own parents. He already possessed the good traits, he wrote, so he focused on the bad traits, “so I didn’t become like that.”

“This has really changed me, and how I conduct myself,” he wrote.

A criminal background check turned up no sign of criminal history in Powers’ past, and he was hired.

In addition to his work helping teachers in the classroom, Powers soon was involved with the school track team as well as a student club called Design Squad.

Uglow gave Powers positive job evaluations, with top scores in nearly every category year after year. In 2012, however, Uglow downgraded her employee to an average rating in a category described as: “establishes rapport with students in an appropriate manner.”

“Dan, your direct style is helpful and clear,” the principal wrote. “Sometimes that directness is seen as rigid, however.”

According to Walworth County court records, 2012 was also the year when Powers’ wife filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized in April 2013.

A few years later, Powers came under scrutiny again at Dyer Elementary for issues involving his interaction with students.

By this time, Uglow had moved on and her assistant, Schimmel, had been promoted to principal.

Records show that Powers was investigated in 2017 after school district administrators received complaints about his use of social media with students. An assistant district superintendent, Connie Zinnen, wrote a memo indicating that Powers was friends on Facebook with a former Dyer student who was then attending high school outside the district.

District policy prohibited teachers and staff from becoming Facebook friends with students, although the policy did not specifically address students attending other districts. Zinnen wrote that Powers would not be reprimanded — only reminded not to have any social media contact with Burlington students.

Zinnen also wrote that Powers had a tendency to focus his attention on small groups of students when he was responsible for supervising or interacting with larger groups.

“You are to supervise all students and should be moving around, both on the playground and the cafeteria, as opposed to sitting or standing with small groups of students,” Zinnen wrote.

Miskell, the special ed teacher, sent an email to Schimmel in November 2019 stating that Powers was missing from her classroom at times when she needed his help. Schimmel responded that he had discussed the situation with Powers.

When Miskell complained again two months later about Powers inviting girls into the classroom, records show no evidence that Schimmel offered a response.

Soon, more of Powers’ co-workers raised concerns.

Four teachers wrote a memo in November 2021 telling Schimmel they were concerned about “how Dan Powers interacts with the students” in fourth and fifth grades. The memo was issued by teacher Jessica Graziano and copied to teachers Mary Pritzl, Melissa Statz and Sarah Kwiatkowski.

The teachers were not specific about what Powers was doing. But, they wrote, “We realized that this has been consistent through all of our classrooms, and were hoping to talk through some problem solving with you.”

School district records do not show any response to the teachers from Schimmel.

Schimmel, previously a teacher in the Waukesha County community of New Berlin, was hired in 2011 as assistant principal at Dyer.

His employment file shows that he received mixed reviews as assistant principal. He received a rating of “needs improvement” on building a culture of success, and a rating of “unsatisfactory” on improving teacher effectiveness by monitoring their work.

Schimmel was promoted to principal at Dyer in 2015, a job with a salary of $98,790 a year.

As principal, Schimmel again was given poor job performance reviews in some areas, including observing teachers. His supervisors wrote that Schimmel “inconsistently uses evaluation results to inform individual and school growth.”

Four months after the four teachers tried to alert their superiors to Powers’ alleged conduct, students and parents began stepping forward with allegations that ultimately would lead to criminal charges.

According to the school district’s investigation summary, a student approached a teacher on March 19 to report that Powers hugged her and touched her on her shoulders and back. Without mentioning Schimmel by name, the report indicates that the principal responded by telling Powers not to touch the student.

When a parent raised similar concerns three weeks later, the principal again told Powers to stop touching students. Schimmel also forwarded the latest parent complaint to Jamie Rook, the school district’s human resources director. On April 13, Rook directed the principal to place Powers on leave while the complaints were examined more closely.

“This may be nothing more than an empathetic aide demonstrating compassion and care for our students,” Rook wrote. “However, with two families communicating concerns, we need to take steps in creating a more safe environment.”

The investigation summary states that among other people interviewed, unnamed employees and students reported that Powers would touch girls on their buttocks while pushing them on a swing; would challenge students to complete his “obstacle course,” which involved him lifting girls onto the monkey bars; would slowly tucks girls’ hair behind their ears; and that he would address boy students from a standing position, yet lower himself down to girls and wrap an arm around them while addressing their questions.

Investigators found adult school employees, too, who were uncomfortable around Powers. One teacher said Powers had “wandering eyes” and looked at the teacher’s body during class. A teacher’s aide reported having sleepless nights because of concern about Powers’ alleged conduct.

The school district’s records also include several emails sent by parents. The parents’ names have been blacked out from records released to The Journal Times.

One parent wrote to Schimmel on April 7 stating that her daughter called Powers “creepy” because the teacher’s aide allegedly was walking into girls bathrooms, rubbing the daughter on her back, and rubbing other girls on their upper thighs during recess.

“He’s making girls feel very uncomfortable, and that’s not acceptable,” the parent wrote.

Six days after being placed on leave, Powers was fired, and Dyer Elementary parents received a letter from school informing them of the situation.

One parent wrote to Schimmel that she was upset because she had approached the principal “a couple months ago” with concerns about Powers.

Plank, the district superintendent, received a similar email the same day, asking, “I would like to know why my complaint wasn’t taken seriously.”

District records show that while the district’s investigation did not conclude that Powers had engaged in criminal activity, officials contacted the Burlington Police Department and got a detective involved.

The Racine County district attorney issued a criminal complaint April 27. Powers faces a maximum prison term of 260 years if convicted on all six felony charges.

Officials at the Burlington Police Department declined to comment and withheld public records related to Powers, citing the ongoing criminal prosecution. Those officials said they had received one complaint against Powers no earlier than March.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office likewise declined to comment and release records related to the investigation of Powers, although Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has made multiple public statements on the case.

The school district has received four claims for damages from the Racine law firm of Schoone Leuck Kelley Pitts & Pitts on behalf of families whose children were allegedly abused by Powers. If the school district denies the claims and offers no settlement, the families can proceed to file lawsuits.

Attorney Gregory Pitts, representing the families, declined to comment except to say that the school district has not responded yet to the claims.

The claims allege that the girls and their families suffered “serious personal and emotional injuries” because Schimmel and other school district officials failed to report Powers to police for abuse that began, in one case, as early as August 2021.

“BASD and Dyer school, by and through their administrators, teachers and/or employees, including but not limited to Principal Schimmel, failed to perform their duties and obligations,” the claims state. “And such failures were substantial factors in causing the repeated child sexual abuse, assaults, molestation and/or harassment.”