Cold wind chills, then a weekend snowstorm for Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

The weekend storm is the first of two headed across the country, with the second next week likely to miss Wisconsin to the south, AccuWeather said.

"The first storm is forecast to produce a large swath of 1-3 inches of snow from parts of the northern Plains to the Midwest during this weekend," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said. “Within this light snow area will be a patch of moderate to locally heavy snow with accumulations of 3-6 inches and an AccuWeather StormMax of 10 inches.”

AccuWeather predicts Green Bay could see 3 to 6 inches of snow that is expected to taper off prior to the NFC title game.

The track of the stronger and larger second storm is not set in stone at this time, AccuWeather said, adding that 6 to 12 inches is possible in some areas.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a frigid high near 16 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.