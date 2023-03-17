The Columbia County Board is taking two approaches to voice concerns with large-scale solar projects. The first asks that a proposed project be denied, the second requests that Wisconsin lawmakers revise the law.

The County Board voted on Wednesday, March 16 in favor of two resolutions regarding solar projects. One of the resolutions is the Planning and Zoning Committee’s list of concerns with a proposed project in the form of public comment. This resolution includes asking the Public Service Commission to deny the application.

High Noon Solar is a proposed large-scale solar project in the towns of Arlington, Leeds, Lowville and Hampden. It could be a patchwork of solar arrays on approximately 2,000 acres of private property with the potential of producing 300 megawatts. It is being developed by Invenergy.

However, March 1 was the deadline for submitting public comment on the PSC application.

The resolution outlines several concerns including a decrease in property value, cost of electricity and environmental factors including fugitive dust that “would not only have an environmental impact but also would threaten public health, safety, and welfare as this dust is considered hazardous to human health.”

Supervisor Andrew Groves said since the time for public comment has passed this resolution is asking the PSC to accept their comments.

“This is strictly an ask to the Public Service Commission. They can put it in the trash can as soon as they get it,” Groves said. “But it’s what this board has been asked by its constituents to do.”

Groves was speaking about a group of concerned citizens who have demanded action from the county board since November. The group has repeatedly voiced their concerns as many of them have stated their property is near or next to High Noon Solar.

The concerns range from declining property values, environmental impacts on local wildlife and safety concerns like fires on or near the proposed project.

Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck said the county board must act and also mentioned issues with the PSC process.

“This is absolutely important that we do something because we’ve heard from months now about people upset that clearly want their voices heard. The problem is this entire process isn’t done, in my opinion, in front of everybody,” Rohrbeck said. “It’s done a lot by a bunch of bureaucrats at the PSC.”

He added since the PSC members aren’t elected to serve they don’t have the same accountability as county board members or other elected officials.

“We have to go back and ask our constituents to elect us,” Rohrbeck said. “These unelected bureaucrats only answer to the governor, whoever that may be at the time.”

Invenergy Renewable Development Manager Cooper Johnson spoke during the meeting and called the resolutions inaccurate. He stated he was disappointed in the county for proposing the resolutions.

Supervisor Tess Carr was opposed to both resolutions and said they show the county as a bad negotiating partner. Carr added that concerns with the project can be addressed in a joint development agreement with Invenergy and the county.

Larry Nelson is a participating landowner with the High Noon Solar project. He asked board members to vote against the resolutions.

“This solar project will generate clean energy for everyone,” Nelson said. “This is a golden opportunity for Columbia County.”

Nelson he lives on a century farm and said that the solar panels will give the cropland a rest from the chemicals and fertilizers. He added the PSC has more resources than Columbia County officials and that is why they should make these decisions and not the county.

Nelson said he is one of about 30 landowners participating in the project and has been talking with Invenergy representatives for over two years.

“We are at a critical time when we can impact climate change and benefit our environment, but the clock is ticking and the opportunity and the window is closing fast,” Nelson said.

Request to state lawmakers

The other resolution being sent to officials in Madison asks lawmakers to revise solar energy system laws.

A copy of the resolution will be sent to Gov. Tony Evers, all members of the state legislature representing Columbia County and the Wisconsin Counties Association.

The resolution was written by Planning and Zoning Committee Chair Denise Brusveen. She states that there are 14 solar and battery energy storage systems proposed for Columbia County.

The resolution states these projects pose a number of concerns which could include, “untold number of acres of prime farmland, wildlife habitat, threatened and endangered species of plants and animals that have been documented within project areas, scenic country views, lives, and livelihoods could be destroyed with little to no opportunity for the county to intervene.”

“Public utility companies and private developers are using a loophole in Wisconsin State Law that allows these solar projects to be exempt from meeting the same standards as utility companies. These proposed projects receive their Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, “then immediately turn around and sell the project to a public utility company.”

The resolution asks state lawmakers to revise the solar energy laws to give Wisconsin counties the authority to “site utility-scale solar installations in order to maintain orderly planning and comply with the statutory requirement.”

This would allow the county to “adhere to the objectives, goals, and policies contained in the county’s comprehensive plan.”

There is a bill currently in the State Assembly that was mentioned on Wednesday. AB 46 was introduced by State Rep. Jon Plumer and co-sponsored by State Senator Joan Ballweg among other Wisconsin lawmakers in February.

The bill would require a company like Invenergy or a developer, intent on purchasing or leasing land for building “large solar electric generating facilities” to notify the municipalities – towns and counties – of their interests at least 30 days before contacting the landowner about the purchase or lease.

