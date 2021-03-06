Columbia County committee denies medical examiner grievance, confirms she was fired

Columbia County’s medical examiner was terminated in January after speaking publicly about being asked to resign, the county’s human resources director confirmed Friday, following the HR Committee voting to deny the former employee’s grievance.
Prior to Friday, Joe Ruf, also the county’s corporation counsel, would not address Angela Hinze’s employment situation nor confirm her termination with the Daily Register. But because an employee can only file a grievance over termination and the HR Committee agenda listed it for discussion during closed session, he acknowledged her firing.
County Board Chairman Vern Gove placed Hinze on administrative leave Nov. 16, for which she said she had no warning and no indication that anyone was unhappy with her job performance.
On Friday, the HR committee met in closed session for more than an hour and a half to discuss a Medical Examiner’s Office employee grievance, as well as several other topics, including compensation for the public health officer and three other positions.
Hinze had the right to attend the session with or without legal representation, but she did not attend or have anyone attend on her behalf.
When it reconvened in open session, the four present members — Chairman Adam Field, Matthew Rohrbeck, Barry Pufahl and James Foley — voted unanimously to deny the grievance. Member JoAnn Wingers, present for the earlier open session, left part of the way through the closed session and was not there during the vote.
Field noted that the committee couldn’t speak specifically about anything shared during closed session.
“But based on the significant amount of information and evidence that was presented to the committee in closed session both today and previously, it leads me to believe that this motion is the correct action,” Field said.
Ruf declined to release a copy of the grievance to the Daily Register, citing its condition as a “pending employment matter.”
Committee members also approved the medical examiner job description and the hiring process to fill the position. Ruf said the county will advertise the position and applicants will be evaluated by a selection committee including the Public Safety Committee leadership, the county board chairman and vice chairman and chairmen from the HR and finance committees.
Hinze could choose to request an impartial hearing officer to hear her grievance, who could either uphold or reverse the HR Committee’s decision. Ruf said the IHO, chosen by the board chairman, is typically an outside attorney.
In a text message to the Daily Register, Hinze said she has to speak with her legal counsel before deciding her next step, but also suggested she doesn’t trust the IHO to be truly independent, pointing to a separate case in which Gove appointed an attorney from von Briesen & Roper, a large law firm based in Madison that works with the county regularly.
If either the county or Hinze doesn’t like the IHO’s decision, they can appeal to the full county board, Ruf said.
On Jan. 19, the Daily Register contacted each HR Committee member and Gove requesting information on why Hinze was asked to resign and was later terminated, noting that Ruf had indicated he wasn’t authorized to speak about those decisions.
Pufahl was the only one to respond in the requested time frame, writing in an email: “The HR and Executive Committees had to make hard decisions regarding a number of County employees. Because we were in closed session, all I can tell you is I feel they were very good decisions.” Field responded two days later saying he couldn’t comment and recommending the Daily Register contact Ruf.
