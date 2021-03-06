Columbia County committee denies medical examiner grievance, confirms she was fired

Hinze had the right to attend the session with or without legal representation, but she did not attend or have anyone attend on her behalf.

When it reconvened in open session, the four present members — Chairman Adam Field, Matthew Rohrbeck, Barry Pufahl and James Foley — voted unanimously to deny the grievance. Member JoAnn Wingers, present for the earlier open session, left part of the way through the closed session and was not there during the vote.

Field noted that the committee couldn’t speak specifically about anything shared during closed session.

“But based on the significant amount of information and evidence that was presented to the committee in closed session both today and previously, it leads me to believe that this motion is the correct action,” Field said.

Ruf declined to release a copy of the grievance to the Daily Register, citing its condition as a “pending employment matter.”

Committee members also approved the medical examiner job description and the hiring process to fill the position. Ruf said the county will advertise the position and applicants will be evaluated by a selection committee including the Public Safety Committee leadership, the county board chairman and vice chairman and chairmen from the HR and finance committees.