Columbia County COVID-19 vaccination rate above state average

Despite almost 70% of eligible residents in Columbia County being fully vaccinated, the CDC says the transmission rate remains high.

According to the CDC data tracker, Columbia County community transmission has continued to rise since August.

If you go WHAT: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. WHERE: Portage Fire Department, 119 W. Pleasant Street, Portage For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx

The Portage Fire Department along with Columbia County Public Health are holding a free COVID-19 clinic on Oct. 9. The clinic will allow walk-in appointments for the Johnson and Johnson single shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments for the clinic are not necessary but can be made at vaccinate.wi.gov. People at the free clinic will be asked to practice social distancing follow mask requirements and stay on site for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation. No identification card of insurance card is needed to receive the vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the Portage Fire Department, 119 W. Pleasant St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Aug. 3, Columbia County Public Health reported the community transmission rate had risen from moderate to substantial and then from substantial to high before Labor Day weekend.

The transmission rate is based on two factors; new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate among the county population. There are four categories for transmission rate – low, moderate, substantial and high.

Columbia County currently has 994 cases per 100,000 and a 9% positivity rate.

The Portage Area Community School District is using the same CDC community tracker for the district’s mask policy. Columbia County Public Health has not issued any new mask mandates or any other guidelines since the rise in cases.

According the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 68.2% of the eligible population of Columbia County is fully vaccinated. The county saw 221 new cases from Sept. 24 – Oct. 4 and 15 new hospitalizations. The positivity percentage for the county was 8.78%.

Wisconsin DHS has broken down people vaccinated by population. The data show over 95% of Columbia County residents over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated with 97.8% receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 70% of people of the age of 18 are fully vaccinated and 74% of that age range have received at least one dose.

Since people 12 years and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, that statistic has been added to the data. In Columbia County 68.2% of people or 33,952 people 12 and older are fully vaccinated with 72.5% of people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When it comes to overall population, 59% of the county is fully vaccinated and 62.8% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The DHS data for the whole state shows 56.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 54% of residents have completed the vaccine series. Sixty-eight percent of Wisconsin adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 64.7% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Columbia County Health and Human Services Director Heather Gove did not respond to phone or email inquiries for comment for this story.