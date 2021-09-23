Columbia County deputy going 115 mph couldn't catch fleeing driver until vehicle had mechanical problems

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was led on a chase on Highway 16 starting near Lewiston but was unable to catch the car even at 115 mph. When the car came to a stop, two people fled the car and into a cornfield.

Dallas Arneson, 34, Lyndon Station, is charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer, a class I felony, and two counts of felony bail jumping, class H felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanor operating while revoked.

Arneson was in Columbia County Court in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff for his initial appearance on Wednesday. Arneson waived his time limits for the preliminary hearing. Judge Von Hoff set a $500 signature bond with standard felony conditions.

Online records show he is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Deputy Chad Steinle saw a black car July 24 around 1:40 p.m. on Highway 16 near the Lewiston Station Hill. Steinle used radar to determine the car was going 77 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy did a U-turn in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle and the black car allegedly increased its speed. Then Steinle turned on his emergency lights and sped up to 115 mph but was unable to catch up to the car.

The complaint says the black car “apparently began to experience severe mechanical problems” at the Highway 16 and New Haven Road intersection. There was a large amount of smoke coming out of the vehicle and a liquid on the road where the smoke was seen.

Steinle caught up to the black car on Highway 16 near Peterson Road. The car continued west at approximately 46-47 mph then pulled over near Lewis Road. Steinle reported he saw a woman exit the car from the passenger side and flee into a nearby cornfield. Then a man exited the driver’s door and fled into the cornfield.

Steinle said he “did not get a good look at the female” but was able to see the driver’s face. He later confirmed the driver was Dallas Arneson by reviewing Columbia County Jail booking photos.

On Oct. 28 Arneson is scheduled to be in Columbia County Court in front of Judge Todd Hepler.