Columbia County murder defendant charged with armed robbery of Mauston hotel

Sanner made contact with the hotel general manager who arrived to access the security cameras. Juneau County Sheriff’s Deputies and a New Lisbon Police Officer searched the area for the suspect.

The surveillance footage showed a male about 6 feet tall enter the building where he stood at the front desk for a time then displays a handgun. The male appeared to weigh approximately 275 pounds. The employee handed him the money from the cash drawers behind the desk, and the suspect points the handgun at the employee the entire time she is handing over the money.

The suspect begins to leave, but then turns around and again points the handgun at the employee. The employee stated that he told her to enter the office. The suspect then leaves the hotel and drives away in a SUV or minivan type vehicle.

Detective Richard Lueneburg later reviewed surveillance video from local businesses and semi-tractors in the area. The license plate of the vehicle was not identifiable due to the quality of the video.

A Wisconsin Crime Alert was sent statewide in the case on Oct. 1, 2019 and a post was placed on the Mauston Police Department Facebook page on Oct. 24, 2019, asking for assistance identifying the suspect.