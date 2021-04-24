Columbia County sheriff ‘concerned’ about Highway 33 park reports

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving phone calls regarding suspicious activity at the roadside park west of Portage off of Highway 33.
“People have called our office and said they’ve stopped there. Then people started approaching their vehicle and knocking on their doors and attempting to get into vehicles,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said.
He said there have been concerns about the park, formerly a wayside, for years.
The park is off of Highway 33, west of Interstate 90/94 and sits just north of the Baraboo River. When entering the park people see two signs stating the park may be under surveillance and a large Crime Stoppers sign.
“We’ve had concerns and reports over the years regarding activity at the wayside,” Brandner said. “We’ve worked undercover operations at the site.”
The undercover work was to get an insight on what was going on at the park. Brandner said some of the arrests were for solicitation for sex and those were sent to the district attorney’s office.
Brandner said there have been various suspicious activity calls this year including in the park and on the road.
“We encourage citizens to call in suspicious activity as it is occurring,” Brandner added.
He said the site is a well-known place for sexual activities.
“Lots of times it is not illegal activity,” Brander said. “Making contact for sexual purposes... is not illegal. Most cases it is not to justify a criminal arrest.”
Brandner said people should stay vigilant. Brandner added it is not a wayside anymore because there is no longer any restrooms at the park.
In October 2017, the BP gas station across the street from the park was robbed. Three men were charged and convicted of armed robbery related offenses.
“It is concerning some of the things we’re seeing and hearing out there,” Brandner said. “We will continue to keep an eye on it.”