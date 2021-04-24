Columbia County sheriff ‘concerned’ about Highway 33 park reports

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving phone calls regarding suspicious activity at the roadside park west of Portage off of Highway 33.

“People have called our office and said they’ve stopped there. Then people started approaching their vehicle and knocking on their doors and attempting to get into vehicles,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said.

He said there have been concerns about the park, formerly a wayside, for years.

The park is off of Highway 33, west of Interstate 90/94 and sits just north of the Baraboo River. When entering the park people see two signs stating the park may be under surveillance and a large Crime Stoppers sign.

“We’ve had concerns and reports over the years regarding activity at the wayside,” Brandner said. “We’ve worked undercover operations at the site.”

The undercover work was to get an insight on what was going on at the park. Brandner said some of the arrests were for solicitation for sex and those were sent to the district attorney’s office.

Brandner said there have been various suspicious activity calls this year including in the park and on the road.