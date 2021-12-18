Columbia County sheriff seeking information in 1998 carbon monoxide deaths

A new team of investigators is looking into the death of three people from carbon monoxide poisoning that happened 23 years ago.

On Aug. 22, 1998 officers from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Lodi Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Clar-Mar Drive in Lodi. The occupants of the home, Cheryl Cady and her children Cory Cole and Bria Meitner, died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you have information Please contact Detective Captain Jason Kocovsky, if you have any information regarding this investigation at 608-742-4166 ext. 3302.

“Today, we are appealing directly to those who knew Cheryl, Cory, and Bria. You may have known them at work, in school, from activities, or in the neighborhood,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Conversations you participated in, observations you made, or any knowledge you have regarding them, may be important to the investigation. Learning more about who they were as individuals helps us develop a deeper understanding of their relationships, challenges, and goals for the future. We are asking you to contact us and share your information.”

Brandner said the new investigation team is collaborating with local, state and federal officials to use collective resources to further the investigation.

“For 23 years, investigators have utilized every available investigative method, technology, and resources in an effort to understand what happened to Cheryl, Cory, and Bria,” Brandner said. “These deputies and investigators are working diligently, reviewing every aspect of this case with a fresh perspective; they are following up on every lead and tip we receive.”

Brandner said sometimes this type of information does not initially get reported to law enforcement.

“Even if you think the information you have is not important or relevant to what occurred, we encourage you to come forward and let us make that determination,” Brandner said.

People that were interviewed back in 1998 may be interviewed again as the department looks for answers.

“We’d like to thank the community for their continued support and look forward to the new insight you will provide,” Brandner said.