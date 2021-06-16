Columbia County town planning for loss of tax revenue after Alliant Energy retires coal plant

“That is what these conversations over the last few months have been about,” Devine said. “Since each power plant is different it is unclear if it will be five or ten years.”

Columbia County officials have been upset with the lack of information from Alliant on what will happen at the current site. Columbia County Chair told the Board of Supervisors in May that Alliant has not been forthcoming with plans for the 3,000-acre site in Pacific.

Cindy Tomlinson, of Alliant Energy said, “Prior to our announcement in February 2021, we had met with officials from the town of Pacific, city of Portage and Columbia County about accelerating the retirement of the Columbia Energy Center. These conversations began last summer, though we have been meeting with local officials for years, as part of our commitment to building stronger communities.”

Tomlinson said they are still in the first steps of planning and aren’t withholding information. She said Alliant has not released any plans because the company is still in the planning phase for decommissioning the Columbia Energy Center.