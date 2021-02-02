Columbia power plant to close by 2025, ending coal-fired power in Portage

Wisconsin’s second-largest coal plant and source of carbon dioxide will shut down by 2025 as utilities continue the shift away from fossil fuels.
Alliant Energy, the majority owner and operator of the Columbia Energy Center near Portage, announced the retirement to the plant’s workers Tuesday morning.
Alliant CEO David de Leon said closing the 45-year-old plant will avoid some $250 million in maintenance and upgrade costs while also speeding the company’s transition to clean energy.
“It’s a facility that’s served our customers well for many, many years,” de Leon said. “Columbia’s provided a tremendous amount of energy for the entire state.”
De Leon said Alliant, which is pursuing plans that would make it the largest solar energy generator in Wisconsin, is on track to meet -- and possibly exceed -- its goal to cut half its carbon emissions by 2030, which scientists warn is necessary to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.
Environmental groups praised the announcement as a critical step to slowing global climate change that will also reduce local air and water pollution.
“What’s really exciting about this is Alliant is putting words into action,” said Elizabeth Katt-Reinders, deputy director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, which has long sought to close the plant. “This is a critical decade. Long-term goals are great, but we cannot wait to take action.”
Retiring the 1,100-megawatt plant early will eliminate an estimated 97 million tons of carbon dioxide as well as smog-causing pollutants like nitrogen and sulfur dioxide.
“It’s an enormous win for the state, for the climate, for public health,” said Katie Nekola, general counsel for Clean Wisconsin. “And it makes economic sense.”
The planned closure puts Alliant on track to be Wisconsin's first large utility to eliminate coal and follows a national trend as cheaper sources of energy push coal plants into the red.
Alliant previously announced plans to close its 417-megawatt plant in Sheboygan next year and cease burning coal at three plants in Iowa, though it will continue to operate a 725-megawatt plant in Ottumwa and also owns shares in three other Iowa coal plants operated by MidAmerican Energy.
The company has told regulators that replacing coal plants with up to 1,000 megawatts of solar generation can save customers up to $6.5 billion over the next 35 years.
De Leon said about 40% of the plant’s 110 workers will be eligible to retire before the plant shuts down, and Alliant will work to help others find jobs within the company or train for new careers.
Alliant says it will also work with community leaders to determine the best use for the 3,000-acre site.
Shuttering the Columbia plant will also reduce the fossil fuel footprints of two other utilities: Wisconsin Public Service Corporation owns a 27.5% share of the plant, while Madison Gas and Electric owns 19%.
MGE president Jeff Keebler said the plan is a key step in the utility’s efforts to cut 65% of its carbon emissions by 2030. It will eliminate about two thirds of MGE’s coal-fired generation capacity.
“We have said since introducing our clean energy and carbon reduction goals—if we can go further faster, we will,” Keebler said. “This and our significant investments in renewable energy represent our ongoing commitment to a cost‐effective clean energy transition that benefits all of MGE's customers.”
A spokesman for WPSC's parent company, WEC Energy Group, said the retirement "is the next step in our plan to build a bright, sustainable future as we invest in renewable energy projects in Wisconsin and reduce emissions by 70% by 2030.”
In just over 12 months, Wisconsin utilities have announced plans to shutter four coal plants, putting Wisconsin utilities on track to retire more than half the state’s remaining 5,846 megawatts of coal-fired capacity over the next five years. Those same utilities already closed six coal plants with a combined capacity of 2,300 megawatts since 2015.
Columbia is the state’s third largest electricity generator but second-biggest source of carbon dioxide, emitting more than 5.8 million tons in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Jeff Ripp, director of regulatory affairs for Alliant, said the potential for future carbon regulation under the Biden administration did not factor into the decision, which was based solely on current economic and regulatory factors.
“This decision is driven by what’s best for our customers,” Ripp said.
The three utilities together have about $958 left to recover from the plant, much of that associated with a roughly $800 million investment in pollution controls that the plant’s owners agreed to in 2013 to settle air pollution violations.
It will be up to the Public Service Commission to determine how much of those costs will be passed on to ratepayers.
“We’re pleased that there may be an opportunity to save taxpayers money by switching to clean energy,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board. “It also re-emphasizes how critical it is to find a way to retire these older plants without the customer having to pay the full profit.”
With Tuesday’s announcement, Wisconsin has just three coal-fired plants not scheduled for retirement: Weston, a 945-megawatt plant in Marathon County owned by WPSC and Dairyland Power; JP Madgett, Dairyland’s 387-megawatt plant in Alma; and We Energies’ 1,400-megawatt Elm Road generating station, which was completed in 2011.
Katt-Reinders praised Alliant for being the state’s first utility to involve outside stakeholder groups like Sierra Club in long-term resource planning.
“We hope that other utilities in the state follow suit … within the next five years,” she said. “We cannot wait until the end of this decade… We need to start having utilities take action now.”