Company plans 120-bed behavioral health hospital in Madison

MADISON -- Acadia Healthcare, of Franklin, Tennessee, plans to open a 120-bed behavioral health hospital on Madison’s Far East Side, according to a conditional use application filed this month with the city.
The for-profit company plans to convert a two-story office building on American Family Insurance property into an inpatient behavioral health facility and add a building for support services, opening the complex by December 2024.
The project, at 2335 City View Drive, is in the High Crossing development east of Interstate 39-90-94 and south of Highway 151, about 3 miles south of American Family’s headquarters. The site was used for life insurance operations until American Family moved those operations this year to its headquarters, American Family spokesperson Erin Johansen said.
The site includes 5.75 acres and about 326 parking spaces, which will be reduced to about 146 spaces by construction of the additional building, according to Acadia’s application.
The hospital will provide inpatient behavioral health treatment services around the clock to adults and adolescents, and employ about 250 people, Acadia said. Construction is expected to begin in October.
Acadia, which owns two of the four methadone clinics in Madison and some other methadone clinics in Wisconsin, says it has 246 behavioral health care facilities in 39 states and Puerto Rico. It is “the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S.,” according to its website.
Tammy Russell, Acadia’s director of preconstruction, said Tuesday she couldn’t immediately answer questions about the company’s plan in Madison.
Miramont Behavioral Health, a 72-bed psychiatric hospital that offers similar services, opened in Middleton in August 2021. Built and initially owned by Memphis, Tennessee-based Strategic Behavioral Health, Miramont was purchased early this year by Summit BHC, which like Acadia is based in Franklin, Tennessee.
Before Miramont opened, Dane County had about 100 inpatient psychiatric beds, at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, UW Hospital and Stoughton Hospital.
