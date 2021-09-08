Competency hearing sought for barber accused of killing man who didn't pay for haircut

RACINE — A barber accused of shooting a 21-year-old man, allegedly because he did not pay for a haircut, was in court on Wednesday where his attorney asked for a competency hearing before the case proceeded.

Tamir Lenard Williams, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Andre Sandoval.

The defendant was in Racine County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing. There, Gregory Holdahl, of the State Public Defender’s Office, called for a competency hearing. A hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on October 5 before Judge Robert Repischak.

The process of determining competency will establish whether or not the defendant is able to understand the proceedings, if he is able to assist in his own defense, and if he understands the charges he is facing.

Case history

Williams was arrested Aug. 28 in Mt. Pleasant.

According to an investigator’s report, Williams admitted to the killing, “was unemotional and showed no remorse for the shooting” during an interview. Video at the scene shows him surrendering to police.