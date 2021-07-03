Competitor says it can decommission Kewaunee nuke plant for less, return money to ratepayers

‘No reasonable expectation’

A Dominion spokesperson declined to comment on the issue, and EnergySolutions did not respond to a request for comment, but both companies filed briefs this week seeking to block NorthStar from participating in the case, saying the company has no legal standing.

“Although it seeks to cloak its claims in the interests of Wisconsin ratepayers, NorthStar’s interest is nothing more than a desire to have a business role in the decommissioning,” attorneys for Dominion wrote.

Dominion says under the conditions of its purchase agreement, the PSC cannot require it to open the sale to competitive bids.

“Tempting though that discussion might be from a public policy standpoint, it is not and cannot be an issue to be determined in this docket,” they write.

EnergySolutions says NorthStar has “no reasonable expectation” of acquiring rights of first refusal and that the company’s participation would add no value to the PSC’s evaluation of the sale.