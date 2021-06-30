Complaint: Illinois man with drugs, gun led Mauston police on 127 mph chase on I-90/94

Ross stated “I have no idea” when asked who was driving the vehicle, and again responded “I have no idea” when asked to whom the suspect vehicle belonged. Asked why he was behind a closed business at the late time of night, Ross stated he was “coolin.” Ross said he did not know where the driver of the vehicle was, that he knew nothing about the vehicle and that he was not driving the vehicle.

According to Ross he walked to the location Helixon found him at after his “girl threw him out the car” on the interstate while traveling from Chicago to Minneapolis. Asked if anyone else was inside the vehicle, Ross said “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”