Complaint: Man admits to shooting another in Lake Delton resort parking lot after confrontation

A man who admitted to shooting another man in the parking lot of Kalahari Resort in Lake Delton turned himself in to authorities only minutes later, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Jermichael Dwan Reed, 35, of Milwaukee, was released on a $5,000 cash bond Aug. 11. Conditions of the bail include no contact with the shooting victim, a woman involved in the argument that led to the shooting or Kalahari Resort. Reed is also prohibited from possessing firearms.
According to the complaint, Reed and a woman were in a vehicle in the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 8 when they saw a man rushing after a woman, grabbing her by the neck or hair and pulling her to the ground. Reed told police he looked as if he was trying to “force” the woman into a vehicle.
The woman said the pair got out of the minivan and tried to talk to the woman and the man who had assaulted her separately since they seemed to be arguing. Both Reed and the woman with him said that the man who had pulled the other woman to the ground was combative and yelled racial slurs at Reed.
Lake Delton police officers responded to the resort and found the man bleeding while lying in the front entrance of a building. They were told by staff that the shooter was inside and found Reed holding a bag with his hands in the air. Officers told Reed to lie down and as he complied he told them the gun was in the bag.
Officer Brandon Koziol reviewed security footage from the Kalahari and saw the man hit the woman, pull her to the ground and the pair struggling on the asphalt before separating. The women walk off toward the building but the man approaches Reed as Reed holds a gun pointed at the man, who chases the rest of them toward an entrance of the building. Reed told police that he told the man he had a concealed carry weapon.
According to the complaint, the man can be seen walking back to and getting into his Chevy Silverado pickup truck while Reed and the woman get back into their vehicle, driving around the truck. Reed said they were trying to get a license plate number to identify the man, but the woman couldn’t see the plate number, which prompted him to park and get out of the van.
When he exited the vehicle, Reed said the man was being “disrespectful” to him and the woman who was with him, but acknowledged the confrontation was in part his fault. He said he shouldn’t have tried to get identifying information on the man because the situation wouldn’t have escalated.
Reed told police that he didn’t expect the man to confront him again when he knew Reed was carrying a loaded gun. He said he felt threatened when the man tried to attack him. The woman said the man who was shot had kicked out at Reed, which is when he fired a single shot into the man’s hip area.
The woman said Reed expressed disbelief at shooting the man and the pair agreed to go back to the hotel so that Reed could call and turn himself in to authorities.
Reed faces a maximum prison sentence of 47.5 years and fines up to $125,000 for felony charges of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 14.
