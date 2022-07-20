Complaints: Suspects attempted to flush large amount of drugs in Portage home

A set of criminal complaints filed in Columbia County allege that after fleeing a traffic stop, three suspects went into a Portage home and attempted to flush a large amount of drugs down a toilet.

Three people are facing multiple felony counts of possession with intent to deliver various controlled substances, and one person has been charged with harboring felons after all four were arrested in a Portage home last week.

Jane M. Gramza, 61, of Portage, Robert M. Pecina, 19, of Chicago, Abraham J. Siegel, 39, of Portage, and Pierre D. Toney, 31, of Madison, were all arrested on July 11 after police entered the home with a search warrant.

Pecina, Siegel and Toney have been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and THC, as well as misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Gramza is charged with aiding a felon.

Toney is also being charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer and felony bail jumping linked to a 2020 Dane County case.

All four were in Columbia County court for initial appearances since being arrested and charged. Online records show Gramza and Pecina were released from custody on $5,000 signature bonds. Siegel remains in custody on a $500 cash bond and Toney’s cash bond was set at $10,000.

According to the criminal complaints in the cases:

A Portage police officer initiated a traffic stop on a black vehicle on Adams Street near the intersection of East Pleasant and DeWitt streets, but when the officer exited their vehicle the black vehicle sped off.

The officer attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it. A citizen complaint said a vehicle was seen driving through a yard on West Carroll Street. The officer was directed to East Emmett Street where they located the black car abandoned.

One witness said they saw an individual go into a home at 129 E. Emmett St. and told police Gramza lives in the house.

When law enforcement knocked on the door there was no response. After four hours, police got a search warrant for the home and knocked on the door again.

At this point Gramza opened the door and walked outside. The suspects were believed to be hiding in the attic of the home.

The complaint alleges when police entered the home three males emerged from the attic. They were taken into custody and searched. During the search an officer allegedly found 7.9 grams of fentanyl in a book bag.

An officer alleged a number of other items in the book bag were associated with drug distribution. The book bag allegedly contained 34 clean glass vials and small plastic bags.

The black vehicle was searched and police allegedly found 5.1 grams of a tan powder substance that tested positive for the presence of heroin.

Then two days after the arrests, a witness at 129 E. Emmett St. called police about removing marijuana found in the home’s toilet. The complaint alleges the suspects attempted to destroy evidence by flushing the substances down the toilet.

The officer then began removing a number of items from the toilet. This included suspected marijuana and a number of plastic bags, some of which appeared to have been ripped open. The officer reported the toilet appeared to be clogged from the amount of material flushed.

The bags located in the vehicle and in the toilet were the same type of bag, and the officer who inspected the toilet reported there had probably been more drugs in the house but that the suspects had destroyed them, based on the number of empty bags recovered from the scene.

The complaint state 48.8 grams of marijuana were recovered from the bathroom along with 6 grams of heroin and 7.6 grams of cocaine.

When Pecina was interviewed he allegedly told police Toney was driving and Siegel was in the back seat.

All four are scheduled to be back in court in August.