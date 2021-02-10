Conservation groups sue feds over power line through Mississippi River wildlife refuge

“This lawsuit is not just about one wildlife refuge. It is really an effort to preserve our public conservation lands from encroachment from massive transmission lines and pipelines,” said Scott Strand, an attorney with ELPC. “For big right-of-way projects like high-voltage transmission lines, crossing public lands has too often been the first resort, because getting permission from the government has too often been easier than dealing with private landowners.”

The suit asks the court to block the Fish and Wildlife Service from granting an easement for and to require the RUS to conduct a new environmental study considering alternatives.

Spokespeople for the two federal agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The same groups on Monday threatened to sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for violating the Endangered Species Act by failing to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service before granting a permit for the line to cross the river. They gave the agency 60 days to correct the alleged violations.