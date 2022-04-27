Conservative candidate challenging Robin Vos says he believes 2020 presidential election was stolen

ROCHESTER — Already backed by doubters of the 2020 election, Adam Steen, the Republican challenging Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the Aug. 9 primary election, has now officially indicated he believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

In a Tuesday statement, Steen used the term “election thievery” and said “I argue this was the most consequential crime to take place in the history of our country — most certainly in the State of Wisconsin.”

No evidence has been presented that shows the election was in any way “hacked” and the allegations of fraudulent votes, including the 20-plus criminal charges filed against Wisconsin residents for election fraud, come nowhere near the amount of votes that would have been needed to overcome the 20,682 vote margin by which Democrat Joe Biden won Wisconsin over Trump 17 months ago.

Steen issued his statement after Vos agreed to allow the investigation he created, the Office of Special Counsel led by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, to continue without allocating any more money and saying that Gableman would take a pay cut. Gableman had been being paid $11,000 per month; it was not stated how much of a cut would be levied.

A spokesman for Vos’ office also said Gableman’s office bought the equipment it was using, which had previously been loaned by the Assembly, in order to keep the investigation going.

The original budget for the OSC was $676,000.

Conservative election doubters have been progressively turning more against Vos in recent months as he has not robustly pushed the narrative that the 2020 election was stolen as much as others, including Gableman, have.

“Speaker Vos, election thievery is NOT something you simply ‘let-go’ and ‘move-on’ from,” Steen stated. “Speaker vos has clearly shown his contempt for this investigation and the will of the people”

Among Steen’s backers are state Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor and unsuccessfully attempted to have the state Legislature have Wisconsin’s electoral votes recalled, a legal impossibility according to the Legislature’s own attorneys and election law experts.

Gableman likewise has advocated for the Legislature to look into decertifying the 2020 election. After Gableman made that assertion, the relationship between him and Vos appears to have soured, with Gableman going on a podcast hosted by former Trump advisor Steve Bannon to ask the public to pressure Vos to not allow the investigation to end.

Democrats have never come close to unseating Vos from representing Assembly District 63 since he was first elected 2005, even after an unprecedented amount of campaign spending and mudslinging from both sides two years ago.

District 63, which Vos represents, includes almost all of Racine County west of Highway 31, a reliably conservative district.

The Journal Times reached out to Vos for comment on the story, but no comment was immediately received.

