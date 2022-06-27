Construction of new UW-Madison school means end for century-old buildings

UW-Madison will begin demolishing two century-old buildings this week to make way for its new School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences.

The Old Heating Plant, also known as the Service Annex, was built in 1908 in a neo-classical style; the Service Building next door followed shortly in 1910, according to "The Buildings of the University of Wisconsin," a 1997 book by Jim Feldman. The pair of buildings stand on University Avenue between North Orchard Street and North Charter Street.

For more than a century, the Service Building housed parts of UW-Madison's Physical Plant — the Division of Facilities Planning and Management, responsible for operating and maintaining campus buildings, grounds and utilities.

In the building, metalworkers, carpenters and plumbers worked and stored materials, according to Feldman's book. And in 1990, the Old Heating Plant stopped providing heat and became an annex for the shops.

"These buildings (were) designed by a well-known architect, with top-notch materials," said Bob Klebba, a board member of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation and a co-chair of the group's advocacy commission. "It was built to last forever."

Jim Bogan, the interim executive director of the Division of Facilities Planning and Management, said the buildings have an impressive architectural charm, "particularly since they function in a very active and physically demanding vocation."

But on Monday, abatement and demolition work will begin on both buildings, said division spokesperson Lori Wilson.

Construction on the $225 million School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences is expected to begin in 2023, and the building is slated to open in 2025, Wilson said.

UW-Madison's 2015 campus Master Plan called for both buildings to eventually be demolished — so when the announcement came last fall that the buildings would come down, it was "not a surprise," Wilson said.

"We knew the site was going to be something else eventually," Wilson said.

"This is the right move to meet the needs of the university, and we support that," Bogan said. "At the same time, this is a bittersweet move for many Physical Plant employees.

"Our staff members who have worked in these buildings were pretty well-adjusted to how they use the existing buildings," he said. "They had a sense of unease about the announcement, because it’s a change."

Over time, the buildings have taken on unexpected roles, given that they were not purpose-built for facilities work in the 21st century, Bogan said.

While the Service Building still housed a locksmith and welding shop before it closed, it also served purposes only tangentially related to the building's original plans: A business operations and purchasing office, a customer service call center and a contract support office.

"Physical plant employees are genius at making these buildings work," Wilson said.

To new quarters

Physical Plant staff have moved out of the Service Building and Service Annex and are now distributed across campus, including at 30 N. Mills St., where other Facilities Planning and Management staff already work, Bogan said.

Bogan said the university has begun the planning process to construct more space adjacent to 30 N. Mills to re-consolidate staff in one building.

"We're hoping campus turns the page to have this really important academic building on site," Wilson said, "but also to have a facility that meets Physical Plant's needs."

The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation does not have an official position on the demolition, Klebba said.

When the city approved UW-Madison's 2015 master plan, it allowed the university to move forward without public input on the demolition since it was included in the plan, Klebba said.

"A lot of people will be surprised to see this building go down because they did not realize the demolition was in a plan that was approved years ago," Klebba said.

Irreplaceable

That demolition will change the architectural face of campus, Klebba said, speaking in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the trust.

"There's nothing that could replace the building as it figures into the collection of architecture on campus today," he said.

"I'm sure whatever will be built will be nice, but it won't be built to the same standards that this building has," Klebba said.

UW-Madison, Bogan said, will salvage the carved stone sign that reads "SERVICE" hanging above the doorway, in addition to exterior building-mounted lights, decorative exterior stone, interior wood doors and a number of other items as part of a plan developed with the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Employees, retirees and former Physical Plant workers also had the opportunity to take bricks from the building at a commemorative event for the buildings in late May.

There, former Chancellor Rebecca Blank spoke and current and former Facilities Planning and Management employees shared stories from their time in the buildings.

