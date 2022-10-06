Consumer advocates target profit margins as WEC utilities agree to limit rate hike

Wisconsin’s largest utilities have agreed to limit rate increases for some 1.6 million customers though consumer advocates are continuing to fight to lower company profits.

WEC Energy Group filed papers Wednesday asking regulators to approve agreements negotiated with consumer, environmental, and labor groups and its largest customers.

In exchange the utilities agreed to refinance debt on a soon-to-retire coal plant, lower fixed monthly fees, waive late fees and other costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and expand programs for low-income customers.

“This settlement not only provides customers with tangible benefits but also preserves CUB’s ability to fight hard to bring down excessive utility profits,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin.

The utilities say the additional costs are tied to costs of transitioning from coal to renewable energy and natural gas, a controversial $370 million storage project approved last year, improvements to the distribution grid and inflation.

"The settlement is a positive step forward for our customers and a balanced approach to resolving the major issues in the various rate cases," said WEC spokesperson Brendan Conway. "This proposal allows us to continue our efforts to build a bright, sustainable future and provide customers with affordable, reliable and clean energy."

CUB is seeking to trim the utilities’ guaranteed profit margins from the current levels of 10% or more to between 9% and 9.1%, which Content said is out of line with other corporate earnings.

A recently-released study by the Energy Institute at the Berkeley Haas School of Business found U.S. consumers are overpaying by up to $20 billion a year because state regulators have not kept profit margins in line with market trends.

CUB is asking the PSC to reform the way it sets utility profit rates by including customer interests in the evaluation.

“Keeping the size of the increase down for homeowners, renters and small business owners is paramount at a time when customers are seeing the effects of inflation and forecasts of significantly higher home heating costs this winter,” Content said. “We hope the Commission takes this opportunity to bring down profit levels, which have been well above the national average for too long.”

Have your say Public hearings are scheduled for Nov. 1 at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay for WPS customers and Nov. 3 at the Washington Park Senior Center in Milwaukee for We Energies customers. Written comments can be submitted through the date of the hearings on the PSC website. Visit go.madison.com/WPSC-rates to comment on the WPS case and go.madison.com/We-rates to comment on the We Energies case.

The impact on customer bills will depend on the profit margins set by the Public Service Commission, which has final say on rates, as well as how costs are divided between industrial, commercial and residential customers.

WEC estimated its original rate hike request would result in an extra $5 to $6 a month on the average residential electric bill and an additional $4 to $8 for gas.

As part of the settlements, WEC agreed to refinance $100 million of the roughly $430 million in costs tied to the South Oak Creek coal plant, which is scheduled to be retired by 2025, meaning customers will pay a lower interest rate on that debt. A similar refinancing of the shuttered Pleasant Prairie Power Plant saved customers tens of millions of dollars.

WEC will also trim fixed monthly charges that disproportionately affect those who use the least energy and which advocates say discourage customers from investing in energy efficiency upgrades or renewable energy.

Under the agreement, We Energies will reduce the fee from $16 to $15, in line with the state’s other large investor-owned utilities; WPS will lower its fee from $21 to $19 a month.

The company also agreed to eat nearly $34 million in unpaid late fees and other costs associated with shutoff moratoriums during the COVID-19 pandemic, and extend a debt forgiveness program for low-income customers. Shareholders will also donate $4 million to a fund that provides emergency energy assistance.

The PSC is expected to vote on the settlements in November.