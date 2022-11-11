Controversial free speech survey will relaunch on Monday across UW System (copy)

After months of postponement, the University of Wisconsin System will launch its controversial free speech survey next week.

The survey, which is meant to gauge student attitudes toward free speech on campuses, will be sent to a random selection of students — anywhere from 2,500 and 7,500 at each of the 13 System universities — starting Nov. 14. Researchers from the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, a unit of the System, are looking to gather 500 responses from each campus.

Survey questions ask respondents to answer how likely they are to consider political viewpoints they disagree with, such as abortion, COVID-19 vaccines and racial inequity, their attitudes toward people they find offensive and what they think is the right course of action when they disagree with someone invited to speak on campus.

The survey also seeks to gauge how much students have received social or institutional consequences such as warnings or suspensions for speaking on controversial topics.

Results are expected to be published in January 2023.

System President Jay Rothman said the survey is not seeking to fulfill any political agendas, adding its intent is to take the temperature on how free speech is viewed on campuses. UW Board of Regents policy states the System will report its efforts to uphold freedom of expression on an annual basis.

“The UW System is committed to being a marketplace of ideas; a place where nuanced and complicated issues can be discussed openly, freely and civilly,” Rothman said. “It is core to the mission of the UW system that our universities are models of freedom of expression consistent with the First Amendment, as well as civil discourse and debate.”

But the controversy surrounding the survey has had political overtones since it first was announced April 5.

Funding the survey is UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, which started in 2017 with a donation from the conservative Charles Koch Foundation. The System itself will pay students to take the survey through optional $10 gift cards.

“We felt that was a good investment to ensure that we get as broad a participation in the survey as possible, because we want to have valid and statistically relevant results moving forward,” Rothman said.

Controversial past

The survey was supposed to launch last spring. Its release was postponed to this fall after the survey prompted widespread criticism and the resignation of the UW-Whitewater interim chancellor in April.

Jim Henderson, who had served as interim chancellor for nearly a year, cited the System’s handling of the free speech survey as a major reason for his resignation. He said the top-down approach of System leadership with the survey didn’t foster a collaborative relationship with university chancellors in decision-making.

Henderson and other chancellors raised concerns about administering the survey, leading then-interim System President Michael Falbo to nix its distribution. Falbo later reversed course, saying conversations with others, including the director of the center funding the survey, convinced him of its merits.

Henderson, however, said Falbo told chancellors that his reasons were focused more on the political fallout of not carrying out the project.

Across the U.S., Republicans have accused colleges of trying to suppress conservative views, and key members of the Wisconsin Legislature expressed support for the survey last spring.

On Friday, Rothman said that chancellors have since provided feedback about the survey, but he did not elaborate on what that was.

“The survey evolved as a result of their input, as it evolved as a result of input from other groups as well, whether that be shared governance, whether that be from our outside advisers and our survey experts,” he said. “So, I’m comfortable we’ve done everything we can to create a survey that will get us statistically reliable information that we can use to help enhance civil engagement, civil dialogue and freedom of expression on our campuses.”

Politicization concerns

In feedback on the survey from UW-Madison’s student governance body, students said some of the questions felt “loaded” and worried the survey would be used for political reasons.

“I do not think that my belief that I as an LGBTQ person has the right to exist is the same thing as a classmate believing we should go back to the pre-Civil Rights era,” an anonymous student wrote. “My initial reading of this survey is that it has an agenda.”

Last month, students protested conservative provocateur Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus at the invitation of a conservative student group. Two people, who have not been publicly identified, were caught on video graffitiing the Memorial Union ahead of Walsh’s speech, and UW-Madison vowed to take disciplinary and criminal actions.

Part of the Regents’ free speech policy mandates punishments for students who repeatedly disrupt others’ free speech.

The survey results will come out around the time the Republican-controlled state Legislature starts its biennial budget process for 2023-25, but Rothman said the System has not consulted with the Legislature about the survey.

“This is not a political issue for us. We are looking to see what the climate on our campuses happens to be,” he said. “We’re using the survey as a learning tool, that’s what this is for. It’s a learning tool so that we can foster further freedom of expression and foster civil dialogue across our campuses.”

The System has started other initiatives surrounding free speech in recent months, Rothman said, including a peer-to-peer discussion group effort and the sponsoring of the Wisconsin Civics Games, a Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation effort to increase knowledge in local and state government.