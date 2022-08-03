Convicted felon accused of firing fully automatic gun at Racine park

A Racine man has been accused of firing a fully automatic gun multiple times at Lockwood Park in Racine.

Malik T. Kentle, 23, of the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety; possession of a firearm by a felon; and selling/possessing/using/transporting a machine gun in addition to a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7 p.m. on May 30, officers were sent to the 300 block of Oregon Street next to Lockwood Park for shots fired. Multiple people were at Lockwood Park when it happened, and witnesses said after a few shots there was another round of shots that sounded like a fully automatic firearm.

When officers arrived, they found 19 9mm casings and eight .45 ACP casings in the street.

Surveillance video showed a silver Malibu Maxx parked on Westway Avenue with two men in the car. Both exited and walked toward Lockwood Park before firing several shots into the park. The two then ran toward Westway Avenue.

Witnesses said they both had black hoodies with writing on them that said "Long Live" someone. A woman said she felt bullets pass right by her face and thought that they were targeting others who were in the parking lot.

An investigator was able to identify the driver of the Malibu as Kentle by watching surveillance video from a Walmart in Kenosha that showed him exit the same car. On June 24, an investigator saw the Malibu drive to Regency Mall. The investigator learned that Kentle went to Dunham's Sports and bought a 5.56/.223 caliber 30-round M16/AR-15 magazine, a foregrip for a rifle and an A-TAC single point tactical rifle sling. Kentle is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The investigator obtained a search warrant for Kentle's cellphone location and learned the cellphone was in the area of Lockwood Park during the shooting. Kentle was then arrested on July 25 and his vehicle was searched. Inside was 2.6 grams of marijuana, an empty 9mm Glock magazine, and a black hoodie and gray hoodie with "Long Live Reese" written on the sleeve.

Kentle denied knowing anything about the shooting and claimed he was not at Lockwood Park.

When asked about the vehicle he was driving, he claimed he did not have a vehicle. He said he was getting rides from various people.

Kentle was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Kentle has two prior felony burglary convictions in 2018 and 2015.