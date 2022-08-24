Cooling assistance is scarce across Wisconsin. But here are some options.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program will not offer utility assistance until Oct. 1, but residents
can still apply beforehand to gain faster access to aid during the winter.
Here are some other resources that might help.
The
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides qualifying applicants up to 18 months worth of rental assistance, which includes help for paying utility bills. Community Advocates (414-270-4646) administers the program in Milwaukee County and the Social Development Commission (414-906-2700) also administers the program in the city of Milwaukee.
If you do not live in Milwaukee County, other agencies can help. The Wisconsin Community Action Program Association (WISCAP)
coordinates the program through its member agencies. The funds may be available to those who meet income guidelines and have experienced economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eras Senior Network may have a limited number of air conditioners and $100 subsidies remaining for low-income seniors living in the Harambee neighborhood. Your ZIP code must be 53212. Contact Freda Wright at
Freda.Wright@Eras.org.
Some households with children may qualify for a
Job Access Loan, which is available through the Wisconsin Works agencies in Milwaukee County and statewide. The loans have narrow eligibility criteria and may be used to pay for utility expenses.
If you are struggling to pay your utility bill, IMPACT 211 recommends staying in touch with your utility. For Milwaukee residents, that’s We Energies (800-842-4565). The utility
may be willing to negotiate a repayment plan or find another solution. Staying silent is more likely to result in a disconnection. Wisconsin Help for Homeowners, a statewide program, can help with overdue bills like mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities and more. The program is “open to individuals and families who live in Wisconsin with overdue housing-related bills, both with and without a mortgage, who meet income and other eligibility requirements, and have experienced a qualified economic hardship since January 21, 2020,” according to the state Department of Administration. Call 1-855-2-HOME-WI (1-855-246-6394) to learn more.
Have questions or want to share any energy assistance resources that we may have missed? Email us at
tips@wisconsinwatch.org or text MKE to 73224, enter your ZIP code and request to connect with a reporter.
Highest-earning counties in Wisconsin
The
2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.
Data shows that annual
annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.
Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Wisconsin.
pasa47
#50. Waushara County
- Median household income: $54,320
--- 14.2% below state average, 16.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,412 highest among all counties nationwide
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license:
#49. Clark County
- Median household income: $54,463
--- 14.0% below state average, 16.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #1,397 highest among all counties nationwide
Jeff the quiet
#48. Vernon County
- Median household income: $54,549
--- 13.8% below state average, 16.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,387 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#47. Jackson County
- Median household income: $55,228
--- 12.7% below state average, 15.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,323 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#46. Wood County
- Median household income: $55,684
--- 12.0% below state average, 14.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #1,276 highest among all counties nationwide
TheCatalyst31
#45. Douglas County
- Median household income: $56,855
--- 10.2% below state average, 12.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,174 highest among all counties nationwide
Nfarmakes
#44. Bayfield County
- Median household income: $57,257
--- 9.5% below state average, 11.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
Dls4832
#43. Shawano County
- Median household income: $57,322
--- 9.4% below state average, 11.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #1,117 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#42. Green Lake County
- Median household income: $57,339
--- 9.4% below state average, 11.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,114 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#41. Oneida County
- Median household income: $58,156
--- 8.1% below state average, 10.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%
--- #1,014 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #1,053 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#40. Buffalo County
- Median household income: $58,364
--- 7.8% below state average, 10.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #1,037 highest among all counties nationwide
Jonathunder
#39. Manitowoc County
- Median household income: $58,464
--- 7.6% below state average, 10.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #1,029 highest among all counties nationwide
Jonathunder
#38. Pepin County
- Median household income: $58,750
--- 7.2% below state average, 9.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #1,005 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #1,014 highest among all counties nationwide
Bobak Ha'Eri
#37. Lincoln County
- Median household income: $59,183
--- 6.5% below state average, 8.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #976 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#36. Rock County
- Median household income: $59,519
--- 6.0% below state average, 8.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #935 highest among all counties nationwide
Visit Beloit
#35. Dunn County
- Median household income: $59,588
--- 5.9% below state average, 8.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide
Emistuemke
#34. Trempealeau County
- Median household income: $59,606
--- 5.8% below state average, 8.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #928 highest among all counties nationwide
Jon Roanhaus
#33. Winnebago County
- Median household income: $59,947
--- 5.3% below state average, 7.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #898 highest among all counties nationwide
Creative Commons
#32. Waupaca County
- Median household income: $60,106
--- 5.0% below state average, 7.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #882 highest among all counties nationwide
self
#31. La Crosse County
- Median household income: $60,307
--- 4.7% below state average, 7.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
--- #825 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #870 highest among all counties nationwide
Alan Froegel
#30. Portage County
- Median household income: $60,316
--- 4.7% below state average, 7.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%
--- #744 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #869 highest among all counties nationwide
TheCatalyst31
#29. Monroe County
- Median household income: $60,595
--- 4.3% below state average, 6.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #842 highest among all counties nationwide
Wineinger
#28. Lafayette County
- Median household income: $61,070
--- 3.5% below state average, 6.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #819 highest among all counties nationwide
Calvin Beale
#27. Chippewa County
- Median household income: $61,215
--- 3.3% below state average, 5.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%
--- #754 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #810 highest among all counties nationwide
Bobak Ha'Eri
#26. Door County
- Median household income: $61,765
--- 2.4% below state average, 5.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
--- #805 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #768 highest among all counties nationwide
Wtimmers
#25. Polk County
- Median household income: $61,814
--- 2.3% below state average, 4.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #882 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #763 highest among all counties nationwide
123dieinafire
#24. Sheboygan County
- Median household income: $62,101
--- 1.9% below state average, 4.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
--- #742 highest among all counties nationwide
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
#23. Eau Claire County
- Median household income: $62,508
--- 1.2% below state average, 3.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%
--- #724 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #717 highest among all counties nationwide
Itrytohelp32
#22. Racine County
- Median household income: $62,556
--- 1.2% below state average, 3.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%
--- #603 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #713 highest among all counties nationwide
gillfoto
#21. Dodge County
- Median household income: $62,591
--- 1.1% below state average, 3.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
--- #712 highest among all counties nationwide
Doc Searls
#20. Sauk County
- Median household income: $62,808
--- 0.8% below state average, 3.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #702 highest among all counties nationwide
bogdanstepniak
#19. Marathon County
- Median household income: $63,029
--- 0.4% below state average, 3.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
--- #689 highest among all counties nationwide
Bobak Ha'Eri
#18. Fond du Lac County
- Median household income: $64,147
--- 1.3% above state average, 1.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #677 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #630 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#17. Oconto County
- Median household income: $64,528
--- 2.0% above state average, 0.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%
--- #915 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #607 highest among all counties nationwide
TheCatalyst31
#16. Brown County
- Median household income: $64,728
--- 2.3% above state average, 0.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.0%
--- #621 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #596 highest among all counties nationwide
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#15. Walworth County
- Median household income: $66,034
--- 4.3% above state average, 1.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.7%
--- #569 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #525 highest among all counties nationwide
Yinan Chen
#14. Green County
- Median household income: $66,212
--- 4.6% above state average, 1.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.5%
--- #580 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #514 highest among all counties nationwide
SD Dirk
#13. Kenosha County
- Median household income: $66,595
--- 5.2% above state average, 2.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%
--- #497 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #505 highest among all counties nationwide
Keith Cooper
#12. Jefferson County
- Median household income: $67,167
--- 6.1% above state average, 3.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.2%
--- #473 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #486 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Catron
#11. Outagamie County
- Median household income: $68,441
--- 8.1% above state average, 5.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
--- #505 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
--- #426 highest among all counties nationwide
Royalbroil
#10. Kewaunee County
- Median household income: $68,474
--- 8.2% above state average, 5.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.0%
--- #619 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #425 highest among all counties nationwide
Chris Rand
#9. Iowa County
- Median household income: $68,714
--- 8.6% above state average, 5.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
--- #503 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #415 highest among all counties nationwide
Tgkrause
#8. Columbia County
- Median household income: $69,262
--- 9.4% above state average, 6.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.9%
--- #492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
--- #400 highest among all counties nationwide
Downspec
#7. Pierce County
- Median household income: $73,873
--- 16.7% above state average, 13.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 34.2%
--- #306 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
--- #277 highest among all counties nationwide
Iulus Ascanius
#6. Dane County
- Median household income: $75,179
--- 18.8% above state average, 15.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.1%
--- #256 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #259 highest among all counties nationwide
Paul Brady Photography
#5. Calumet County
- Median household income: $76,065
--- 20.2% above state average, 17.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%
--- #266 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
--- #244 highest among all counties nationwide
self
#4. Washington County
- Median household income: $80,839
--- 27.7% above state average, 24.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.9%
--- #236 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%
--- #183 highest among all counties nationwide
Mjrichter
#3. Ozaukee County
- Median household income: $84,394
--- 33.3% above state average, 29.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 41.6%
--- #139 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #139 highest among all counties nationwide
James Meyer
#2. St. Croix County
- Median household income: $84,985
--- 34.3% above state average, 30.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 40.8%
--- #155 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
--- #131 highest among all counties nationwide
Thomson200
#1. Waukesha County
- Median household income: $88,985
--- 40.6% above state average, 36.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 44.4%
--- #97 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
--- #101 highest among all counties nationwide
pasa47
