Cottage Grove man arrested for cocaine dealing after traffic stop, police say

A man arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine after being pulled over for speeding in the town of Delton was recently released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Jessie Clyde Gray III, 38, of Cottage Grove, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony possession with intent to sell up to 40 grams of cocaine. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County deputy Blake Zibell pulled Gray over around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 for speeding along U.S. Highway 12 near Shady Lane Road. The deputy followed Gray until the vehicle exited on to North Reedsburg Road.

The deputy noted in the complaint that Gray had bloodshot eyes. Gray told the officer that he was driving to the Ho-Chunk casino. According to the complaint, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the car and Gray admitted to smoking a blunt on the drive up from Madison.

Gray was arrested on suspicion of driving with a restricted controlled substance in his body. Police searched Gray and found he had more than $7,000 in cash in his pocket. They also unlocked the glove compartment and found nine bags of cocaine.

According to the complaint, Gray admitted to selling the drug “for some extra cash” and had picked it up that day, forgetting to take it out of the car before driving to the casino. Tests showed the substance, which totaled more than 35 grams, was cocaine.

Gray is scheduled to return to court Dec. 6.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.