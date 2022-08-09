Counting 'smiles per hour': Retired Kenosha firefighter completes cross-country bicycle journey

Retired Kenosha Fire Captain Carl Carlson set out On May 15 to cross the country by bicycle.

Seventy-three days, 13 states, one Canadian province and 4,020 miles later, he concluded his journey at the Pacific.

“It has really been a lifelong goal,” Carlson said. “I’ve been a cyclist pretty much all my life, and it was just something that I had seen done before and read articles on and stuff like that.

“When I was about 17, my family took a trip out west to South Dakota and I saw a cyclist doing a long distance tour. I didn’t really talk to him at all, but it always stood out in my mind that, ‘wow, that seems really cool.’”

After retiring in April after spending 30 years with the fire department, this summer turned out to be the perfect time for Carlson to embark on his cycling journey.

“It’s something that I had been thinking of (doing) in retirement, and everything just kind of came together where I then had the time and not many family obligations and stuff right now, so it was the perfect opportunity,” Carlson said.

Carlson’s itinerary

His first stop was in Portland, Maine. He and his wife drove east to visit friends, and on May 15 she dropped him off on the coast.

From there, he biked to Vermont and New York before going into Canada over Lake Erie, and into Michigan. Carlson took a ferry over Lake Michigan into Wisconsin, and then biked through the remainder of the states on his route: Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

The trip took about a year to plan, including the route and figuring out how far he wanted to travel each day. Carlson’s nights were about a 50-50 split between camping and staying in hotels.

“Initially, I had planned to do quite a bit of camping, so I had my tent and sleeping kit and everything with me. And then I ended up staying in hotels more often than what I had thought I would, just because of weather, or sometimes it would be at the end of a long day and it would be be raining … so I wanted to hotel the warm up,” Carlson said. “Then other days, it was so hot that I wanted some air conditioning and chance to get a nice cool shower and stuff.”

Challenges along the way

Carlson experienced varying weather conditions as he traveled from the Atlantic to the Pacific. On harsh-weather days, Carlson shortened his planned routes or took days off to wait out the conditions. Weather was actually less of a problem than he anticipated, he said, but his trip was not without difficulties, especially as record heat waves hit the West coast.

“(There were) hotter temperatures as I got out West, especially into Washington and Oregon. They were having record high temperatures close to the hundreds, so that definitely played a factor,” Carlson said. “By far, the worst weather conditions were in the early part of South Dakota with just horrible headwinds, sustained at 25 miles an hour-plus. (It) just was really, really difficult riding.”

Carlson’s biking terrain on his trip varied widely, as he traveled through multiple regions of the country.

“It was a little bit of everything, from designated bike trails that were completely separated from the road, to ... out West, where they allow you to ride on the interstate,” Carlson said. “There was a little bit of everything.”

Making his way with 86 pounds of weight from his bike and gear, Carlson luckily only dealt with two flat tires. The biggest issue he struggled with at times was finding places to stay or eat at night due to shortened hours and low staff.

“A lot of places across the United States are still looking for a lot of help, and their hours are limited,” Carlson said. “So that made it a little bit more difficult.”

Despite some challenges, Carlson finished his trip right on schedule, on July 26.

“It could have gone either way. I could have finished a little bit earlier,” Carlson said. “I was really happy with how everything worked out so closely to the plan.”

Trip highlights

Some of Carlson’s favorite spots on his trip were Niagara Falls, the Black Hills and Badlands, and Yellowstone National Park.

“But probably the best of all was the Columbia River Gorge area in Oregon,” Carlson said. “There are waterfalls all over the place and you’ve got Mount Hood on one side and Mount Adams on the other. Really, it’s just gorgeous.”

Carlson’s biggest takeaway from the trip, he said, was how fun it was meeting new people across the country and learning how friendly and helpful people can be, even toward strangers.

“You see things on TV, read the news, and there’s so many horror stories, and it’s always so negative. But you get out in the real world, and you find out that people are good,” Carlson said. “And the world isn’t as scary as what the news paints it to be or the TV paints it to be. So I would encourage people to get out in the real world and live that reality instead of being scared by what they see on TV.”

So what’s next for the cross-country cycler?

Carlson isn’t sure about doing another 73-day trip, but he will “definitely do another tour.”

“I don’t know if it’ll be as long as this one. The hardest part was being away from family for so long,” Carlson said. “But I could certainly see myself doing a monthlong trip or something like that.”

While Carlson is happy he was able to finish his journey on time with his itinerary, he emphasized that the trip was not about the speed: “Most importantly, the trip was more about smiles per hour than miles per hour!”