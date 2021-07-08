Couple blocked from accessing Mount Pleasant business near Foxconn was paid $1.6M

Attorney Dan Bach, who represents the Ericksons, called the property “landlocked.”

In April, Jack Erickson was ticketed for trespassing on the property.

“What happened was that the Village of Mount Pleasant condemned, through their eminent domain authority, about an acre and a half of the Ericksons’ business property along the frontage road,” Bach said. “In doing so, they took ownership of that slice of property, the village did … that eliminated the Ericksons’ access to the 11 acres that they owned.”

Officials from the village have declined to comment on this story. “Because this is a matter pending with the CDA (Community Development Authority), the Village of Mount Pleasant cannot comment at this time,” Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant, said in an email.

The payment of $1,599,400 is considered to be an “Award of Damages.”

“The village paid what they decided was fair compensation … for the part that they took,” Bach said. “The Ericksons disagree with the amount of compensation.”