Court decision may enable sex trafficking to be used by defense in Kenosha man's killing

“Because the record as it relates to this defense is so limited, we do not here decide whether Kizer is entitled to utilize this defense at her trial,” the appellate court decision states.

The defense “will only be available” if defense attorneys are able to show “some evidence” that she was a trafficking victim and that the shooting was a direct result of that, the court states.

Guidance provided

The decision then gives guidance on the meaning of “direct’ in the trafficking law, stating that the circuit court should consider “whether there is ‘some evidence’ to support such a finding based on whether the victim’s offense arises relatively immediately from the trafficking violation of which the victim is a victim, is motivated primarily by the trafficking violation, is a local and reasonably foreseeable consequence of that violation, and is not in significant part caused by events, circumstances or considerations other than the violation.”

The state could appeal the appellate court decision. Kizer’s attorneys could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

While the decision gives Kizer’s attorneys a chance at defense that could lead to her acquittal, Kizer also wrote to Wilk directly, saying she was willing to take a plea deal.