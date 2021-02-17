Court filing: Ex-Columbus mayor agrees to plead guilty to bank fraud

Former Columbus mayor Michael Eisenga has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bank fraud charge filed against him in October stemming from the alleged use of fraudulent documents to secure a loan for a building in Columbus that he claimed in a loan application was under a long-term lease.

Eisenga, 49, also known as a major Republican donor who had enlisted GOP legislators to change a state law that would have helped reduce his child support payments, on Tuesday signed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court agreeing to plead guilty to the fraud charge, which carries up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The plea agreement was filed in U.S. District Court late Tuesday night.

The document does not mention what sentence, if any, federal prosecutors have agreed to seek, but notes that "the United States has made no promises or guarantees regarding the sentence which will be imposed." It also notes that prosecutors have agreed to recommend that Eisenga get the maximum available reduction in sentence for his acceptance of responsibility by pleading guilty.