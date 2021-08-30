COVID-19 booster shot plan raises hope and questions, UW experts say

Boosters will present logistical challenges, however, Safdar said. Annual flu shots are also given in the fall, and hospitals and clinics are already facing staffing shortages. Some people might want to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster at the same time, while others might want to avoid that, given that each injection can result in achiness or a low-grade fever.

“It may be advisable to separate them for that reason, but not if it comes at the cost of getting people back,” she said.

‘Fully vaccinated’

The definition of “fully vaccinated” likely will change, to require three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or two for J&J, Safdar said. How will workplaces or venues requiring that status adjust? Will people now considered “fully vaccinated” remain that way until exactly eight months after their last immunization?