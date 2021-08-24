COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths up in Wisconsin

Wisconsin on Tuesday reported 21 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily total in six months, as the number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus increased to 804, more than double the total from early this month.

The state Department of Health Services also reported 2,170 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since mid-January.

The 21 deaths, which occurred within the past month, matched the total reported on Feb. 23, bringing the current daily average of fatalities to eight, up from one as recently as Aug. 4.

Of the 804 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 244 were in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s well below a peak of 2,277 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, and 456 in intensive care, in mid-November.

But the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases, which health officials say is fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus, is showing no signs of letting up. The daily average is now 1,369 cases, more than 18 times greater than it was on the Fourth of July.