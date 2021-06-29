COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prisons drop to zero for 1st time since pandemic hit

On Monday, for the first time since the pandemic hit, no inmates in the entire Wisconsin prison system were infected with COVID-19.

The active case count among prisoners dropped to zero across all 37 of the state Department of Corrections' adult and youth facilities, according to the department's COVID-19 data dashboard. There were still three active positive cases among staff Monday, but employees quarantine at home when infected.

The last time inmate case numbers were that low was April 2, 2020, the day before DOC reported the first Wisconsin prisoner infected with COVID-19, at Columbia Correctional Institution.

What followed was many months of cases slowly ticking up, then skyrocketing into the thousands in the fall. Daily cases counts plummeted in January and have remained low throughout the spring as more prisoners get vaccinated.