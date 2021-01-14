COVID-19 continues to transform Madison-area biotech companies

Gentueri, which had four employees a year ago and mostly produced swabs for sexual assault kits, in March started making nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing.
The company, founded in 2012, has more than 35 workers today and in September moved from southeast Madison to a facility in Verona that is four times larger.
Gentueri has sold COVID-19 testing kits to state health departments and is now working UW-Madison on vials with matrix barcodes to ensure the chain of custody is secure on student testing samples.
“Anybody who knows an accountant? We’re looking,” Gentueri CEO Randy Nagy said Thursday during a BioFoward Wisconsin webinar about the response of the state's biohealth industry to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six Madison-area companies, including well-known Exact Sciences and Promega, provided updates on how the pandemic has transformed their businesses.
Gilson, a life sciences lab tools company in Middleton, sells automated pipettes and other equipment used by companies making COVID-19 vaccines, said Melissa Martowicz, product manager.
“We had to make sure these (machines) got some TLC when the coronavirus hit,” Martowicz said.
Gilson’s equipment is also part of Shield T3, a system being used at UW-Madison for COVID-19 saliva testing in a mobile lab that was developed by the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
The system, which UW-Madison says will provide up to 70,000 tests a week to students and employees, required some customizations, Martowicz said.
“We designed some special racks for them,” she said. “There were certain technical challenges in handling this saliva because it is a bit viscous. We got all that worked out.”
Aldevron, which has about 550 employees at facilities in Madison and Fargo, North Dakota, makes enzymes, proteins and other materials, including some being used in COVID-19 vaccines, said Tom Foti, president of the company's protein business unit.
The raw materials are being used in different types of vaccines, including those based on RNA, DNA plasmids and viral vectors, Foti said. Eventually, various vaccines might be tailored to different types of patients.
“Hopefully all these different approaches, from a vaccine standpoint, will be a toolbox for doctors so that are able to prescribe the right vaccine for the right type of population,” he said.
Catalent Biologics makes active ingredients in drugs, including some treatments being used or studied for COVID-19. It has been expanding its facility in Middleton, said Graham Brearley, general manager of the facility.
“We’ve seen significant demand increases,” Brearley said. "Probably the biggest challenge we’re facing right now is material supply from our vendors.”
The company, which has about 400 employees, has 125 job openings. “We anticipate being at over 500 by the end of the year,” he said.
Fitchburg-based Promega, which has about 1,730 employees, including some 1,090 locally, has hired more than 100 people in recent months and has jobs open, said senior director Jen Romanin.
About 50 of the company’s 4,000 life sciences and diagnostic products are being used in COVID-19 work, Romanin said. Its materials are part of about two-thirds of the main kind of COVID-19 tests available globally, she said.
The company's output of some products has increased 10-fold, with the company last year making 45 years worth of one product, she said.
Three Promega products were added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention diagnostic protocol for COVID-19, and some of its reagents and instruments are now part of the CDC’s combined test for COVID-19 and the flu.
Exact Sciences, the Madison-based cancer screening company with about 5,000 employees, roughly half in the Madison area, developed a COVID-19 test last spring, initially to make sure its employees could be tested. Soon CEO Kevin Conroy joined with leaders of Promega and Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. to work with state officials to make the test more widely available.
The company, which makes the at-home colon cancer screening test Cologuard, along with breast and prostate cancer tests, is developing screening tests for other types of cancer, including liver, pancreatic, esophageal and stomach.
It plans to continue COVID-19 testing while the pandemic lasts but is eager to return to its main mission of cancer screening, Scott Larrivee, associate director of corporate affairs, said Thursday.