 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID-19 deaths declining in Wisconsin; officials wish cases were falling faster

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19, UW Hospital, State Journal generic file photo

Staff members confer in the COVID-19 unit at UW Hospital in November 2020.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin fell below double digits Wednesday for the first time in almost two months, but the drop in cases has been slow, medical professionals say.

The state experienced a spike in cases in September brought on by the delta variant. But the return to levels seen before the surge has been "painfully slow," according to Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

An Oklahoma epidemiologist helps assuage concerns about the accelerated vaccine development timeline.

Wisconsin is averaging more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases per day, Department of Health Services figures show. That's down considerably from September when the number climbed above 2,900. However, the numbers were down to double digits in June.

"Compared to other states, we're lagging a little bit. The surge hit us a little later than other parts of the country and is abating a little bit later than it is in other parts of the country," Raymond said.

About 55 percent of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHS. About half a million youngsters across the state will become eligible for the Pfizer shots in the coming days when they're rolled out for children ages 5 to 11.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News