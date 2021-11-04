COVID-19 deaths declining in Wisconsin; officials wish cases were falling faster

The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin fell below double digits Wednesday for the first time in almost two months, but the drop in cases has been slow, medical professionals say.
The state experienced a spike in cases in September brought on by the delta variant. But the return to levels seen before the surge has been "painfully slow," according to Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is averaging more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases per day, Department of Health Services figures show. That's down considerably from September when the number climbed above 2,900. However, the numbers were down to double digits in June.
"Compared to other states, we're lagging a little bit. The surge hit us a little later than other parts of the country and is abating a little bit later than it is in other parts of the country," Raymond said.
About 55 percent of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHS. About half a million youngsters across the state will become eligible for the Pfizer shots in the coming days when they're rolled out for children ages 5 to 11.
Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs declined to release the students’ names Monday but said the district will release them within the “next day or so,” along with statements from parents.
Former employees and shareholders of a local business are suing the company and its owners for alleged sexual assault and lying to get them fired and removed from the company board, according to a complaint filed in the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. District Court.
The driver who died in a crash that also killed two Baraboo High School seniors in Sauk County on Friday did not have a valid driver’s license and failed to appear in court Thursday for two misdemeanor traffic violations.
The local teachers union was hit with criticism after trying to draw attention to segregation with comment on what was originally a celebratory post honoring basketball players at two RUSD middle schools.