COVID-19 doesn't infect key US bat species, Madison researchers find

To study susceptibility to the virus in wild bats, the Madison researchers studied big brown bats removed from homes in Waushara County. In a biosafely level 3 lab at the wildlife center on the West Side, they exposed one bat from each of seven pairs to the coronavirus, using a pipette to give them the virus orally and nasally.

“We found no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in any examined bat, including no viral excretion, no transmission, no detectable virus in tissues, and no signs of disease or pathology,” the researchers wrote. “While we had no available positive-control bat samples, our consistent findings showed that big brown bats, by all measured parameters, were resistant to infection by SARS-CoV-2.”

Two of the four classes of coronaviruses — alphacoronaviruses and betacoronaviruses — can infect mammals. Bats worldwide are known to be infected by both types, but only alphacoronaviruses have been found in North American bats.

SARS-CoV-2, like the coronaviruses that caused the human outbreaks of SARS and MERS in recent years, is a betacoronavirus.