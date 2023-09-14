Wisconsin residents should get updated COVID-19 vaccines soon, as well as annual flu shots, state health officials said Wednesday after federal health officials endorsed the new COVID-19 boosters.

The new COVID-19 immunizations target a recently circulating subtype of the omicron variant, while the vaccines offered since last year target the original coronavirus strain and an early version of omicron. Like how flu shots are updated each year, the new COVID-19 vaccine recipe should better protect people from severe disease caused by widely circulating strains, officials said.

“The virus is always changing its shape a little bit, and our immune system needs to be retrained to recognize the new shape,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services.

The new COVID-19 shots were approved by the Food and Drug Administration Monday and recommended for everyone 6 months and older Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They should be available within days at local clinics, pharmacies and health departments.

The vaccines should be free, through health insurance or programs for the uninsured. To find the shots, go to vaccines.gov or contact local health departments. For Public Health Madison and Dane County, go to go.madison.com/danecovid.

Some experts said the new boosters should be limited to people 65 and older and others at high risk for COVID-19 complications, such as those with chronic diseases. But a CDC advisory group recommended the shots for everyone at least 6 months old.

The data showing a benefit is “overwhelmingly strong” for older adults and “less clear for the younger populations,” Westergaard said. “On average, for the U.S. population, immunization for everybody is likely to be beneficial, regardless of risk.”

About 23% of Wisconsin residents had received the previous COVID-19 booster as of May, compared to 17% nationally, according to the CDC.

In addition to reducing severity of infections and preventing hospitalizations and deaths, the shots can help prevent long COVID, or fatigue and other symptoms that can linger long after the initial illness subsides, Westergaard said.

Very few cases of flu have emerged, but levels of flu and COVID-19 this fall and winter are expected to be similar to last season, Westergaard said. Flu surged around Thanksgiving and peaked around Christmas in the state last year.

The Southern hemisphere had a moderate to severe flu season, with the vaccine a good match, which Westergaard said may predict a similar situation in the Northern hemisphere this winter.

Flu shots are widely available already in Wisconsin, and people can get them at the same time as COVID-19 shots.

For respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, another respiratory illness particularly problematic in infants and older adults in colder months, there is now a vaccine for people 60 and older. An injectable drug is also available for babies and toddlers.