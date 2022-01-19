COVID-19 hospitalizations down slightly in Wisconsin

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin have declined from record highs last week, though Dane County hospitals on Wednesday saw an uptick in those needing intensive care.

The state Department of Health Services is reporting new daily case counts similar to those seen in the days before a data system update starting Friday led to soaring numbers over the weekend. The update was finished Monday and figures since Tuesday should better reflect actual activity, officials said.

As of Wednesday, 2,163 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19, including 459 in intensive, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s down from a pandemic peak of 2,278 patients, including a record 488 in intensive care, a week earlier.

Dane County had 188 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Public Health Madison and Dane County reported Wednesday, down from its record of 202 on Jan. 11. As of Wednesday, 44 were in intensive care, tying the number from Friday. That’s the highest level seen since November 2020, before vaccines became available, when the county had a record 49 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

The state reported 12,909 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as a surge of the omicron variant continued.

On Friday, the state reported 19,783 new cases, which was then by far the highest daily total of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record of 13,004 cases reported Thursday. On Monday, the state reported more than 35,000 new cases, a figure that later grew to more than 38,000.

The high figures stemmed from a data system update starting Friday in which the state started automatically importing positive cases instead of holding them in a staging area for review as before.

Traci DeSalvo, communicable diseases director for the state health department, said Wednesday the update was completed Monday. “The numbers from (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) would be a more accurate reflection of the actual number of new cases that are coming into the system,” she said.

The omicron surge caused many cases to pile up in the staging area, leading officials to perform the update to better reflect ongoing activity, she said. The daily average of cases likely was lower than actual activity before the update and may now be higher because backlogged cases have been added, she said. It should smooth out and reflect real-time activity soon, she said.

As of Wednesday, the daily average was 18,473 cases. DeSalvo said it’s hard to tell if Wisconsin has seen a peak in omicron cases, as some Eastern states apparently have.

“We, like everyone else, are really hoping that we’re going to get over the peak of this omicron wave soon and be headed in the right direction,” she said.