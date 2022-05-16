COVID-19 restrictions create barriers for people with disabilities, video says

Nearly half of Wisconsin people with disabilities surveyed last year said clinics or hospitals told them their support person or caregiver couldn’t accompany them because of COVID-19 restrictions, which advocates say should be allowed through a “reasonable accommodation” in federal law.
Now, the Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities is holding a Zoom “watch party” Thursday of a video highlighting some of the barriers people have experienced during the pandemic and ways to overcome them.
“For individuals with disabilities, receiving essential health services can often come with the obstacle of navigating burdensome challenges, and this issue has been underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic,” committee member David Morstad says in the video. “These challenges can include both communication and physical access barriers.”
In the video, called #Access4All, the mother of an adult with autism says she was told she couldn’t join him in the emergency room, even though he doesn’t remember what providers tell him.
Tom O’Connor, a committee member who represents people who are deaf or hard of hearing, said many people need someone with them to understand interactions. “Without it, meaningful communication may be difficult or even impossible,” he said.
Ben Barrett, a committee member who represents people with physical disabilities, said some people need a support person to position them in their wheelchairs or help them transfer from wheelchairs to exam tables.
Health care facilities understandably implemented visitor COVID-19 restrictions to protect patients, families and health care workers, said Rhonda Staats, committee vice chair, who represents people with blindness. But, “in some cases it created significant challenges for people with disabilities,” she said.
The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, which became law in 1990, says health care facilities and other bodies should make a “reasonable accommodation” of such policies for people with disabilities, according to the video.
The video says people experiencing problems should talk to patient rights representatives, contact disability advocacy groups or file a formal complaint. An online toolkit, available at go.madison.com/disability, can help people address challenges.
The committee can train health care organizations about the ADA and ways to make facilities accessible, said Margaret Kristan, committee chair.
“This makes health care accessible for all individuals and provides everyone the opportunity to receive quality health care,” Kristan said.
