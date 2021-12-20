COVID-19 surge could further overwhelm health care system, Wisconsin officials say

Wisconsin health officials on Monday urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, weak masks indoors and keep holiday gatherings small, as the new omicron variant is expected to create a surge in coronavirus activity.

"There is a serious risk that continued, increased numbers of COVID-19 cases will overwhelm an already strained health care system, leading to dangerous situations where patients experiencing medical emergencies may not be able to receive immediate, adequate, life-saving attention and care due to lack of hospital capacity," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said in a public health advisory.

"Taking action to prevent or minimize the impending surge in hospitalizations and deaths is the responsibility of all Wisconsinites," the memo said.

Westergaard urged everyone who can to get vaccinated, including booster shots for those eligible. COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the delta variant, which still accounts for the vast majority of cases, he said. Fully boosted people are protected against serious illness and hospitalization from omicron, which is starting to circulate more widely.

Face masks should be worn indoors when with others outside people's households, and holiday gatherings should be small, Westergaard said. People with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure should get tested.

"It is important for individuals to know whether they have an active COVID-19 infection before gathering," he said. "Gatherings should also occur in well ventilated spaces and are always safer outdoors."

COVID-19 activity is critically high in 40 of Wisconsin's 72 counties and very high in the rest. Statewide, 61.3% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 57.7% are fully vaccinated. Multiple cases of the omicron variant have been found, including in Dane County.

As of Friday, 1,664 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 423 in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the country Tuesday about the pandemic, including the omicron variant.

