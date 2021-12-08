COVID-19 surge, staffing woes contribute to hospital diversions in Sauk, Columbia, Juneau counties

Some hospitals in south-central Wisconsin have had to resort to diverting emergency vehicles to other area medical providers in recent weeks as they struggle with a surge of COVID-19 patients and staffing problems.

By activating diversion, they are requesting EMS services consider taking patients to an alternative hospital if the patient’s condition allows, said Jan Bauman, chief nursing officer at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. A hospital’s emergency room remains open to people seeking emergency care even while on diversion, officials said.

Bauman said Divine Savior went on diversion Nov. 30 because its beds were full while more patients sat in the waiting room. Aside from an influx of patients and a lack of available beds, other causes can include staffing issues, disasters or a lack of other hospital resources.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo also spent a “brief period” on diversion one night in mid-November because its emergency room and waiting room were full and couldn’t take any more trauma patients, said Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Culotta.

“We just have to make some decisions to say, ‘What’s the safest for this community?’” she said, later adding, “We don’t want to do trauma in the hallway.”

Culotta said it was the first time St. Clare has had to go on diversion in over a decade, often serving as the destination for other area hospitals’ diverted patients.

All hospitals share their diversion status in real time with other emergency medical services via a statewide system, according to Bauman. Culotta said a shared statewide database also allows hospitals to see the number of available beds at other facilities — “That’s a wonderful tool,” she said.

Both said their recent diversions lasted a few hours before they could again begin accepting trauma patients.

St. Clare spokeswoman Heather Sloan said in a follow-up email that “diversion is typically a very rare event and timing could be just a couple of hours or it could be longer. Hospitals work in partnership with EMS and other hospitals to coordinate care in these instances.”

They do it “to continue to ensure the best quality care for our existing and waiting Emergency Department patients,” she said in a previous statement.

It also applies solely to ambulances, not individuals, so anyone needing emergency care should call 911 and seek care as usual, Sloan said.

Reedsburg Area Medical Center marketing director Carla Mercer said the only time the hospital “might” have had to divert a patient to another facility was when its CT scanner was down “for a very short amount of time.” It does have a policy for such occasions, she said.

“There is a plan that is in place, and that takes really a team of people working together to determine what is the optimum situation for the patient,” Mercer said.

She said the area is fortunate to have a number of nearby facilities, including in Baraboo, Mauston, Richland Center and Sauk Prairie.

“Of course, when you need to divert and someone’s coming in for an emergency, you want to divert to absolutely the closest facility that is available,” Mercer said.

A spokesperson from Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston did not respond to interview requests by deadline Monday. However, the Juneau County Star-Times reported recently that the hospital is experiencing similar challenges and sometimes has to divert patients to hospitals up to two hours away.

A national shortage of nurses is impacting the Baraboo and Portage health care facilities, as well as others across the state, Culotta and Bauman said. That issue exacerbates the problems of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, seasonal illnesses and longer patient stays.

South-central Wisconsin’s COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 13% over the last two weeks of November, according to the state Department of Health Services. About 90% of hospital beds and 92% of intensive care beds in the region were in use as of Nov. 30, while nearly three-quarters of the hospitals’ ICUs were at peak capacity.

“The increased COVID hospitalizations are compounding capacity challenges that are normally present during the winter season due to other seasonal illnesses,” according to St. Clare officials, who said most SSM Health hospitals currently are running close to or at capacity. Divine Savior is seeing roughly 75-80% of its staffed beds in use most of the time, representatives said.

Health officials have repeatedly said the best way for the public to help ease the burden on local medical staff is to get vaccinated, both for COVID-19 and influenza, while following health guidelines such as masking in public.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.