COVID-19 uptick in Wisconsin likely linked to delta variant

An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin this week likely stems from the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and reinforces the need for unvaccinated residents to get shots, health officials said Friday.

“They are at risk if the delta variant takes hold, which it likely will,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

The health department started making vaccination data available online by census tract and school district, not just by county as before. That can help local organizers focus on low-penetration areas, such as many rural parts of the state and neighborhoods in cities such as Beloit, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine, Willems Van Dijk said.

Some 50.7% of people statewide and 69.2% in Dane County have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 47.9% statewide and 66% in the county are fully vaccinated, which officials say provides good protection against the delta variant, first identified in India.