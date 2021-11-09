COVID-19 vaccine ready for children ages 5 to 11 at Alliant Energy Center

Children ages 5 to 11 can now get COVID-19 vaccines at the Alliant Energy Center, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Tuesday.

Appointments, which are strongly encouraged, can be made at publichealthmdc.com/vax or 608-242-6328. Children and adults can also get the shots from pharmacies or health care providers.

“This marks another really big step forward in our pandemic response in Dane County and across the state and the country,” Sarah Hughes, COVID-19 vaccine deputy for the city-county health department, said in a statement. “Nearly every school-aged child is now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and we are thrilled to be able to provide that protection against this virus, so that kids can get back to doing the things they love while staying safe and healthy.”

The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended the inoculations for that group. Older children and adults have been eligible for longer, and booster shots have been recommended for some adults.

The city-county health department plans to provide roughly 400 pediatric doses a day and 200 booster doses a day at the Arena at the Alliant Energy Center.

“We have been planning for this moment for months, first getting the Arena clinic off the ground to accommodate new approvals for booster doses and setting the stage for our 5-11 year olds to be able to have the space they need to get vaccinated,” Hughes said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0